From the Morgue
Sharon Sanders
The Southeast Missourian's resident historian Sharon K. Sanders blogs about interesting pieces of local history pulled from the newspaper's morgue -- the place where our old editions are kept.
The sacrifice of brothers Roland and Elwin Busch

Posted Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 12:00 AM

I hadn't planned on writing a Memorial Day-themed blog this year. In fact, I had already pulled together an article about a girl who won a Carnegie Medal for saving the life of her teacher.

That's before I came across a story from June 1967 about the death of Capt. Elwin H. Busch, while serving in the Air Force in Vietnam. He was the son of Judge and Mrs. Roland G. Busch Sr. While any death in military service is a tragedy, this one was compounded by the fact that Capt. Busch's brother, Ronald G. Busch Jr., had also died in service in 1961, after being held prisoner during the Korean War for 17 months.

Memorial Day seems a fitting time to remember the Busch brothers.

Despite an immediate search by divers, neither the body of Lt. Roland Busch Jr., nor his Navy fighter plane could be found.

Capt. Elwin H. Busch was buried at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

