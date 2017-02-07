*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
From the Morgue
Sharon Sanders
The Southeast Missourian's resident historian Sharon K. Sanders blogs about interesting pieces of local history pulled from the newspaper's morgue -- the place where our old editions are kept.
Recent posts
Archives

Lealon Jones' first book

Posted Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 12:00 AM

Lealon N. Jones was supervisor of English at the old Campus School at Southeast Missouri State University for 42 years and still found time to write.

During his 82 years of life, he published five novels, and his obituary in 1985 said a sixth would be published after his death. Jones' first book -- "Eve's Stepchildren" -- was published in 1942, and The Southeast Missourian noted the accomplishment with a photograph and article on Jan. 24, 1942.

The above photograph shows Prof. Lealon Jones, at the right, presenting the first copy of "Eve's Stepchildren," a book of American folk life, which he compiled, to President W.W. Parker of State Teachers College and Dean Vest C. Myers. Prof. Jones originated the Midwestern Folk Drama (Festival), held in past years at the school. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

The Midwestern Folk Drama Festival, referred to in the article was an annual event at the university from the early 1930s until the start of World War II. Colleges from the Midwest would submit original plays for judging. At a springtime gathering on the Cape Girardeau campus, the best plays would be enacted by students from the submitting colleges. At the end of the festival, the best folk drama would be honored, as well as the best actors.

Lealon N. Jones died on Sept. 5, 1985.

Comments

View 1 comment or respond
Community discussion is important, and we encourage you to participate as a reader and commenter. Click here to see our Guidelines. We also encourage registered users to let us know if they see something inappropriate on our site. You can do that by clicking "Report Comment" below.

  • Mr. Jones taught my English class at College High, as well as my father, when he was at College High.

    In my father's time, he had the unaccountable nickname 'Bugsy' - Mr. Jones book, 'Wings Over Eden' deserves a new look: excellent novel.

    -- Posted by dordoni on Tue, Feb 7, 2017, at 9:10 AM

Respond to this blog