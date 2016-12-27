- From the archive: Harris Field and its Warbirds helped win WWII (11/10/20)
From the Morgue
The Southeast Missourian's resident historian Sharon K. Sanders blogs about interesting pieces of local history pulled from the newspaper's morgue -- the place where our old editions are kept.
A trapper's story
Posted Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 12:00 AM
John Ackman, a Cape Girardeau County farmer of the Neelys Landing area, told the story of an old hunter, who taught him how to trap beaver and other varmints. It's an interesting tale, retold in 1940 by Missourian correspondent John Putz, that I thought I would share.
