Planning to Become a Nurse Practitioner
Many Americans use nurse practitioners for their health care today because they emphasize prevention and blend personal care with clinical experience. More individuals are seeking to become nurse practitioners as the demand keeps growing. Nurse practitioners have more responsibilities than registered nurses and perform many of the same duties as physicians.
Planning is important if you want to expand your scope of expertise as a registered nurse and diversify your medical practice. You will first have to qualify as a registered nurse and hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. You can then be accepted for an NP-focused graduate master's or doctoral nursing program, after which you will need to pass the national NP board certification exam.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) requires that candidates hold a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) to enter a graduate-level NP course. A traditional BSN takes four years to complete. It includes general education, nursing-specific coursework, and hands-on clinical training.
Secondly, candidates must complete a general or specialized master of science in nursing (MSN) or a doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degree. An MSN – FNP is a graduate degree specifically for RNs who want to become family nurse practitioners specializing in primary care and general medicine. The University of Texas at Arlington College of Nursing has one of the state’s highest graduation and licensure rates and you can choose to do an online program from UTA if you want to become a family nurse practitioner.
The NCLEX-RN exam
Apart from holding a BSN degree, potential students must be actively licensed as RNs. To become licensed, you have to pass the National Council Licensure Examination. The exam is computerized and consists mainly of multiple-choice questions to test your competence.
While other nursing school exams are knowledge-based, this exam tests the application of your nursing knowledge. Its purpose is to determine whether it is safe for you to practice as an entry-level nurse.
Clinical experience before doing a graduate program
A number of graduate programs require a year or two of clinical experience before admission. RNs can use this time to determine which specialties they would like to pursue when studying to become nurse practitioners.
You choose a particular demographic to focus on while doing your studies, such as mothers, the elderly, people with mental health problems or children. For instance, a women’s health nurse practitioner will focus on caring for women patients.
Clinical experience while doing an online MSN – FNP
While doing an online MSN – FNP, you can choose your own placement sites for your clinical learning experiences. This may be in private practice, health clinic, hospital, or other healthcare settings. RNs value this when learning online because they can use their new knowledge and skills to benefit their home community.
Enroll in a graduate program
Your graduate nurse practitioner training builds on the knowledge you obtained in your undergraduate BSN-registered nursing education. You will gain advanced clinical knowledge and the skills you need to diagnose, manage and prescribe medications and other treatments for patients. As a nurse practitioner, you are classified as an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN).
Pass the National NP Certification Board Exam
When you pass the National NP Certification Board Exam specific to your population focus, you can apply for initial NP licensure in your state. The board exams are rigorous, evidence-based and psychometrically sound. They test both your general advanced practice knowledge and your population-specific competency. You will have to periodically renew your certification and state license by meeting ongoing educational requirements.
