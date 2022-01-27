- Ways to Build the Perfect Talent Pool to Enhance Your Company Growth (1/27/22)
Achieving Operational Excellence in IT and ITES Sector
Operational excellence is a transformation model that optimizes cost, efficiency, style, and service delivery. OpEx escalates performance with emphasis on improving process control, capability, Sigma levels, and analytics to raise revenues and gross margins.
OpEX also improves internal governance structures alongside employee training and certification to enhance customer service. An organization’s goals should include continuous improvement, better customer service, revenue generation, and value addition. Here is how to achieve operational excellence in the IT and ITES sector.
Understanding operational excellence
Operational excellence is a management strategy that aims at attaining end-to-end business transformation in an organization. The OpEx strategy helps lower risk and operating costs while increasing revenues and market share. It is the pursuit and execution of excellence in an organization that seeks industry dominance. OpEx Learning consultants can guide strategy to outrank competition using data-driven Sigma methodologies.
The IT and ITES sector evolves continuously and the pressure to stay current can overwhelm the management. An organization must be innovative and constantly improve through integrated performance to keep pace with emerging trends. The organization must also institutionalize operational discipline to pursue excellence diligently.
Achieving excellence in SLA
Service-level agreement or SLA is an integral component in tech business transactions. The SLA lists service type and quality expectations, metrics to quantify the service, and remedies for unfulfilled promises. Failure to achieve SLA expectations and poor process adherence spells doom for any player in the IT and ITES sectors. This failure reduces customer delight and kills repeat business as you lose to the competition.
An organization must satisfy customer expectations to win over the market and exert its dominance. To achieve this, design a lean end-to-end value stream that covers the entire journey from customer order to delivery. The in-built checks and balances in the value stream will ensure excellent SLA achievement.
Optimize technology
IT and ITES sectors depend heavily on technology to develop and offer services. Whether you are a telco or software developer, you need current technology to deliver services and products effectively. Out-of-date equipment or poor quality technology can create service disruptions, recurrent downtimes, and faulty products that lead to breached SLA.
To achieve operational excellence, invest in modern technology that guarantees speed and quality in service delivery. Sustain this by continuous technology updates and adoption of customer feedback for improvement. You may use SaaS, PaaS, or cloud computing to meet immediate needs if low on capacity. Always strive to acquire the latest technology and hire the best experts available.
Skilled labor
The IT and ITES sector requires highly skilled techies to develop, sustain, and innovate to offer new services and products. However, there is a lack of sufficient skilled labor in the IT market to satisfy demand. The high demand for skilled labor often creates instability in the market with consequences of attrition that leave businesses vulnerable.
An organization’s goal should be to attract and retain this talent by including attractive incentives in its operational excellence structures. Incorporate a strategy for continuous training and commensurate remuneration as an incentive for your skilled labor.
Walk with your customer
How you shape your customer service strategy determines how well you will retain clients. How you deal with unsatisfied customers has a bearing on retention and even prospects. You must respond to customer needs promptly to earn their trust and continuity. Make customer service excellence a corporate culture in your organization for better resolution of SLAs.
Concentrate on elevating customer delight for repeat business instead of new acquisitions to save on costs. With excellence in the quality of service and responsive customer service, the organization can grow to profitability.
