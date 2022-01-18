- The Key Functions That a Job Scheduler Can Help You With (1/12/22)
Reasons You Are Failing to Get Promoted and Pay Hikes in Your Job
It can be devastating when you believe that your chance of getting a promotion has finally come, but you are passed over again. You feel like clearing your desk and resigning on the spot.
The truth is that this type of thing happens all the time, but there are some things you can do to change the scenario. Find out the reasons why you aren’t getting that promotion and pay hikes that come with it so that things improve in the future.
Lack of training and certifications
You may be failing to get promoted simply because you don’t have the skills to do your job properly. Yes, you have basic skills but you need more skills if you want employers to have faith in your capabilities. Maybe your job requires you to have additional skills over the ones you have. With Lean Six Sigma Certification, it shows your capabilities with respect to certain competencies.
You can become certified in skills to increase proficiency in your career, to benefit from pay hikes, and to increase your desirability by employers. Did you know that with some companies, you need to be Green Belt trained and certified to be considered for promotion? Learning Six Sigma methodologies for your job can certainly improve your career future, especially since they are a world-recognized credential for process improvement.
Promotion isn’t a certainty
Baby boomers grew up learning that they had to work hard to achieve something, but the Generation Z group believes promotion should come after they’ve been at the company for a year. Many believe there’s no need to work hard and that promotion is a certainty. It takes a lot more than hard work and time to get that promotion.
It isn’t guaranteed just because you’ve held a position for a year. In order to get promoted, you have to show the company that you’re truly an asset to the company. You certainly don’t move up the ranks because of seniority. A younger, hard-working person can snatch the promotion from you because the company sees that it can be beneficial for the entire business to promote someone.
You get too offended
You’re not going to get a promotion if you’re one of these people who gets offensive when people try to help you or offer constructive criticism. When you’re looking for a promotion, you can do with all the helpful information that comes your way because it can improve your performance. When you receive feedback of any kind, you will need to resist the desire to defend yourself as though you were incapable of making a mistake.
But then again, someone who is just constantly negative about your efforts needs to be ignored. As you move up the career ladder, you have to learn to conduct yourself more professionally and ignore harmful criticism and negative people without becoming so riled that you lose your cool.
You never take the initiative
You may be one of these people who can recognize areas that can do with some improvement, but that’s as far as it gets. You complain but never take it further than that so nothing ever gets done. If you want to be regarded for promotion, you will need to take the initiative and actually come up with a solution too, and then act on it.
You will want to become known as a problem solver in your own career but also for being a problem solver for others and for the general well being of the business. You want to be known as someone who is able to find ways to develop solutions and bring about positive change.
You are not an all-rounder
When companies look for leaders, they look for all-rounders. It’s no good being a go-to person who has strategic thinking skills but who can’t conceive change that would produce major improvements and increase performance all around. If you're working with someone with less experience, you want to show that you’re able to help them and still get the work completed effectively.
Organizations value employees who are all-rounders and who are always looking for opportunities to work on new projects and courses. This enables them to spring right in and help out anywhere so that they’re looked upon as indispensable.
