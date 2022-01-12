- The Key Functions That a Job Scheduler Can Help You With (1/12/22)
- How to Save Money This Winter if You Live in a Food Desert (1/2/22)
- Upgrading Your Medical Equipment Benefits Us All( (1/2/22)
- The Primary Causes of Obesity and the Natural Ways to Control it (12/23/21)
- Role of HR in Bringing Back Employees Back to Offices After the Pandemic (12/6/21)
- How Can Your Church Raise Funds for a New Social Cause Campaign (12/1/21)
- Tips on Restoring Your Rental Home After Its Vacated (11/24/21)
Main Types of Push Notifications to Increase Sales Through Your App
The marketing sector must be engaged in constant marketing innovation to reach clients at the right time and boost company sales and brand loyalty. They use different innovative ways to make users aware of their products, hoping to convince them to purchase.
One of the latest technologies used as a fast-marketing method is push notifications. Marketers use web-based push notifications that can generate a high reaction rate. Attractive media and personalization are some of the methods used to enhance push notification performance. Here are the main types of push notifications.
Geolocation push notifications
The machine translation API by Pangeanic is the easiest way to translate information feedback from customers to a language that the customer service team can easily understand.
The Pangeanic MT solutions can benefit businesses that process large volumes of documents. Businesses performing geolocation push notifications can take advantage of mobile phone application translation by MT API to get better feedback from client responses.
These are notifications that are activated by location. This means a user must be within a certain geographical location to receive the notification. Fast food sellers are common users of geotargeted push notifications. When users are within an area where a fast-food store is located, they immediately receive a push notification to buy from the store.
Businesses using geolocation notifications also have to be fast in reading customer feedback to help them not lose business. Customers can give feedback in terms of orders or further requests.
Rich notifications with media
This is a type of notification based on both text and media. The text-only notification might easily fade away but when media is added, it can last longer on the user’s gadget. Advertisers can add photos, videos, audio, etc., in the notification texts. It makes your marketing goal even better because you can include a link to encourage clickable responses from customers.
Time-sensitive push notification
Sometimes a business might have sensitive information that can easily affect their customer plans or schedules. If the information is not sent at that very moment, its use will lapse within a short time.
This type of push notification must be relevant and on purpose. An example of such notification can be a traffic alert through a traffic app. If there is an accident that could disrupt movement, it helps to send a push alert.
App-based push notifications
These are notifications that are sent to users on mobile devices. Once recipients receive the notification, they don’t have to open the app to read. It automatically displays on the screen. They provide an instant way of communicating with users. They are used to send alerts for sports outcomes, flash sales, etc.
Behavioral push notifications
Instead of sending a general push notification to any user, you can send a specific message based on the actions of a user. A behavioral push notifier studies the behavior of a user, such as something they have searched for, a response to another message, a request they have made, etc. The action by the user is what triggers the type of push notification they will receive.
Re-engagement push notifications
Another strategy of pushing for a sale is to remind users about a message they have received earlier. This is what re-engagement push notifications do. It could be an invitation to attend an event, read, or watch some news. It might also be a customer who ordered something and the marketer wants to remind them to complete making their payment.
Rating push notification
Rating push notifications are one of the best ways to gather data. After a customer uses a service or an app, a notification comes on their screen asking them to rate the service or app. This is another way of collecting data through surveys. Customers give feedback that can be used to improve customer satisfaction.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.