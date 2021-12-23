- Role of HR in Bringing Back Employees Back to Offices After the Pandemic (12/6/21)
The Primary Causes of Obesity and the Natural Ways to Control it
In the book Homo Deus: a brief history of tomorrow, the author made a shocking statement that in the 21st century, more people die from obesity than from hunger and poverty.
More people than ever are obese and the numbers are not going down either. The question is what has changed during the last couple of decades and what can be done to turn the tide and fight obesity naturally.
Inactive lifestyles
People are much less active these days than they were a couple of decades ago. The digital age has made indoor living much more attractive and as a result, people move around much less. Another reason why people are less active is that their jobs require them to sit for long hours at a time.
The equation is very simple: if you consume more calories than your body burns, it stores the extra calories in the form of fat. Seeing that we still consume the same amount of calories as when we were more active, we become more obese people.
Unhealthy diets
With each new technological advance, it seems as though we take one step back in terms of diets and the food we consume. Have you ever wondered what society did when they did not have any fridges or freezers to keep their food fresh for longer?
Most of us cannot imagine a world without the technology that we consider to be essential. Not only that, but convenience food also plays a massive role in obesity. Anything artificial is bound to have some adverse effects on the body.
Fast food is also packed with calories and seeing that our lifestyles have become so busy, we do not have time to make wholesome food anymore.
Getting more active
The average person’s life gravitates to the unhealthy side of things. Everything from work schedules to bad habits forces us to move less. An easy way to start losing those pounds is to start moving more.
Going on diets will never sustain a healthy lifestyle and that waistline that you wish you had. A lifestyle change is needed and it starts with purposefully moving around and making time to move around. Regular exercise is ideal and if it is a priority, taking the time to exercise becomes much easier.
It is in your genes
For a long time, it was believed that genes were the sole reason why people become obese. However, research showed that although genes play a role in obesity, it is not the main root of the problem. Rather, genes can be a catalyst or increase the risk of weight gain because it interacts with other external factors.
The genes might also cause some chemical imbalances in the body, but those cases are very rare. Nevertheless, people who suffer from obesity find it hard to break the cycle. To combat weight gain, they can turn to natural products like Exipure to slim down. On geeksHealth, there is an extensive review on exipure, which is a natural remedy to weight gain.
Spending time in the kitchen
Fixing a bad diet is very difficult as it takes planning and determination to eat healthy food. Generally, if something is processed, it contains substances that aid weight gain. If you are looking to lose weight naturally, there is no better way than checking what you eat.
If your diet is packed with unhealthy starchy food like pasta, you need to look for alternatives. Eating healthy does not mean that you jump on the next best diet. It means making a lifestyle change and being conscious about your diet.
