- How Can Your Church Raise Funds for a New Social Cause Campaign (12/1/21)
- Tips on Restoring Your Rental Home After Its Vacated (11/24/21)
- Heres How to Organize a Wedding Without Hiring a Planner (11/11/21)
- The Top Reasons You Should Not Ignore Installing a Home Security System (11/2/21)
- How Professional Gamers Can Crete a Steady Income Stream for Themselves (10/25/21)
- Understanding Six Sigma and Its Role in Reducing Carbon Footprints (10/22/21)
- Possible Reasons You Are Not Getting Clicks on Your Social Media Posts (10/16/21)
Role of HR in Bringing Back Employees Back to Offices After the Pandemic
Employers have faced fierce resistance from workers who want to continue working remotely and not return to the office. They do not see anything wrong with the status quo, having adapted to remote work and found it more suited to their needs. However, there is much to be said for having everyone working in a central location again.
HR managers must use several strategies to play a vital role in persuading employees that it is time to return to work. Here are some examples.
Putting people first
The pandemic made many people reevaluate their working situation, wondering if it suits their needs and compensates them sufficiently. They feel that their employers treat them no different from other company assets like cars and furniture.
The HR manager’s job is to show employees that they are valued above all other resources. These managers seek advice from consultants who chooseremote human resource jobs from Smart HR Inc. This company’s dynamic professionals work through organizational and employee challenges, finding optimal, mutually beneficial, long-term solutions.
Putting the H back into HR is imperative in securing a return to office working conditions. Employees need to know their employer recognizes them as individuals coming from diverse backgrounds and contexts. They want to be respected for the contribution they make to an organization.
Selling in-person work
HR managers need to show employees the upside of returning to their offices. Among the advantages is the ability to connect and collaborate with colleagues. Coming up with creative, innovative solutions to company-related problems is possible remotely, but it is nowhere near as effective when managing the process face-to-face.
Workers feed off each other’s ideasin a brainstorming session, allowing them to develop many potential solutions to a challenge. They can work through the pros and cons of each one to determine the most viable option.
HR managers must emphasize how much easier this is when everyone on the team is together. Deep down, many employees miss these opportunities to collaborate and need a gentle reminder of this.
Reflection
HR managers can survey remote workers to determine what they enjoyed most and least about remote work. Having quantifiable data allows the HR department to gain insight into what makes people hesitate to return to the office.
Once they understand what makes workers hesitant, HR professionals can implement measures to make it more attractive. They can also focus on the positives of being back in the office to persuade workers it is in their best interest to return.
Flexibility
While many employees are happy to return to the office, they want more flexibility from their employers. For instance, they might want to work using a hybrid system that allows them to spend part of their time in the office and the remainder working remotely. One of the greatadvantages of remote work is that it enables employees to accommodate their family’s schedule. An employee might want to retain this for one or two days a week.
Companies cannot be too rigid about a return to office work. They will get employee buy-in more quickly if they show a willingness to accommodate employees’ needs. They should create a win-win situation that gives each side something of what they want.
Safety first
A primary hesitancy factor is office safety. Employees fear they will get Covid by returning to their workstations. Their concerns are valid, and employers need to address them.
HR should communicate and explain the company’s measures and contingency plans to protect employees and deal with an outbreak. When employees have peace of mind and know that every precaution is being exercised, their reluctance to return will lessen.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.