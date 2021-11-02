- How Professional Gamers Can Crete a Steady Income Stream for Themselves (10/25/21)
The Top Reasons You Should Not Ignore Installing a Home Security System
Having a home security system may seem like an unnecessary expense and hassle. Installing a system, arming and disarming it, paying for a response company, and dealing with false alarms might come across as an inconvenience. Unfortunately, many people do not see the advantages of having a home security system until they have a negative experience, such as a break-in or home invasion.
However, having a home security system offers multiple benefits. Here are some examples of why you should not hesitate to get one today:
Protecting valuables
San Antonio home security companies like Alamo Smart Home understand that is the primary reason that many people install alarm and CCTV systems. Anyone who has lost possessions from their home in a crime knows the agony of accepting that many cannot be replaced due to sentimental value. They also understand the challenges of dealing with an insurance company after such a stressful experience in a quest to return everything to some semblance of normalcy.
When it comes to protecting your possessions and valuables, prevention is better than cure. Alarm systems act as excellent deterrents and alert local authorities when criminals attempt a break-in. Being proactive and not waiting until after such an experience to install an alarm system reduces your risk of having this experience.
Reduces crime statistics
As mentioned before, an alarm system will ensure that criminals abandon an attempt to enter your home. The ear-piercing sounds the siren emits will send them skedaddling, not wanting to wait for the security company and law enforcement officials to arrive.
However, this is not the only advantage of having an alarm system. Criminals will avoid attempting a break-in if they know you have home security. When most people in your neighborhood have it, would-be burglars will soon move to greener pastures, leading to decreased crime statistics. Home CCTV systems also discourage petty crimes like vandalism.
Insurance benefits
Installing home security devices could lead to a reduction in your homeowner’s insurance premiums. Most insurers factor security measures in the home into their premium calculations.
Granted, this amount will be consumed by paying fees to the response company. However, it is worthwhile because of the other benefits having a home security system offers. Indeed, some insurers provide their clients with a discounted premium of up to 20% for installing security systems. Speak to your broker and get some quotations from other insurers to see how much you can save.
Child protection
As our children get older, they inevitably spend some time at home alone. This is a source of massive concern to many parents, who want to ensure that their children remain safe and wish to know what their kids get up to when they are not around.
Remote monitoring of CCTV cameras and video doorbells allows parents to see what is happening in their homes even when they are not there. They can also determine if their alarm has been deactivated or do so remotely for their children. Smart door locks even let parents unlock the doors for their children, so they do not need to carry house keys.
Peace of mind
Spending time worrying that something could go wrong at home while you are home or away expends a lot of energy. It also distracts you, meaning that you cannot focus on other tasks or issues that require your attention. The anxiety it induces is exhausting.
You do not need to experience this if you install a home security system. You can rest in the knowledge that help is a moment away. Expect to get a great night’s sleep without waking each time you hear the tiniest noise.
