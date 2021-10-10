*Menu
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Recent posts
Archives

Reasons You Should Start Investing While in College

Posted Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 9:51 PM

As a college student, it is never too late to make provision for your pension or retirement. Most college students think that those days are far off but they creep up on you quicker than you think.

Work out your finances

It can be ghastly as a student when you see you don’t have enough money. You can’t go home to visit your parents and you can’t go on the camping trip all your buddies are going on because you don’t have money. It’s why you need to learn to work out your finances – what you can afford.

It’s these first few steps that set you up for something bigger in life. According to Blue Waters, a top real estate company that is known for listing the best Costa Rica properties for sale, the beginning matters if you want your end game to be great. As per them, whether it’s investing in a one-bedroom house in NYC or a luxury beachside home in Costa Rica, cryptocurrency or stocks, you need to start with market research and work out your finances perfectly.

Learn to not make deb

As a young person, you might have committed quite a few financial sins and maybe your credit card got way out of hand. People must have warned you that no one will rescue you from debt and that you would have to take charge of your own finances.

It’s why you need to be taking your financial responsibilities seriously now. One of the first things you need to do is to clear your credit card debt. As a student, if you are not earning much from your part-time job, but even so, with meticulous budgeting and planning, you can at least succeed in bringing this debt down.

Save to pay off student loans

Most students leaving college always have a lot of student loans to contend with if their parents don’t pay for them. When you leave college, you could pay your student loan debt off quickly while some of your buddies are still paying off debt.

Student loans are one of the reasons you need to avail the services of a financial expert as you have to find a way to pay off your student loans and also put money away for a rainy day. If there has to be any advice to all you students, it would be to start saving from day one so that when you leave college, your loans are pretty much paid off.

Financial planning

Your mom and dad might have told you that up to the age of 18, they would support and guide you as much as possible, but that once in college, you would have to become independent. They would always advise you about saving, but at college, you need to think for yourself.

Make use of professional advice just to make sure that you are putting enough away for your retirement. You have to know that this advice is in your best interests. But ultimately, financial planning is essentially about self-knowledge. Before you save money, you have to know what’s important to you.

More financially secure with saving

Financial experts always say that if you start saving for retirement and an emergency account in your 20’s, you should invest at least 12.5% of your gross earnings.

The importance of saving money just as soon as you possibly can can’t be ignored. Of course, it depends on your lifestyle too. You want good private medical care, a better car and your own accommodation someday. Whatever it is you want, the earlier in life you get into the habit of saving, the more financially secure you’ll be unless of course you depend on your parents to support you throughout life.

