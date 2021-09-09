- How Too Much Time Indoors is Making Kids Aggressive and Intolerant (8/29/21)
Trendiest Ways to Make Money in Your 20s
The idea of conventional jobs being your only employment option flew out the window as soon as the world wide web became a fixture in our lives. People in their 20s have moved away from the traditional 9-5 job in an airless, soul-destroying office, rejecting that life in favor of something more flexible and exciting.
If you are in your 20s and looking for innovative ways to make money that do not involve the daily grind you saw your parents endure, here are some ideas:
Social media influencer
Social media influence is a lucrative market as there are dozens of companies vying for the attention of people with large followings on platforms like Instagram. These corporations are willing to pay good money to partner up with successful social media influencers. The agreements they negotiate vary. Some will offer a percentage of all sales generated from your profile. Others will pay a flat fee for you to endorse their products.
The secret to successful social media influencing is creating unique, meaningful content that is authentic enough to resonate with followers. Find a niche where you are comfortable and start building your social media presence today.
Stock trading
While tackling the stock market might be daunting given its current volatility, there is much money to be made by savvy investors. Again, stock trading should consist of deliberate, calculated decisions. Choices made on a whim seldom yield the desired results.
Many risk factors affect the stock market, and your investment choices should reflect them as far as possible. Some might present themselves without warning, which could have devastating effects on your portfolio. As the old saying goes, do not put all your eggs in one basket. A diversified portfolio can better withstand changing market conditions.
Esports
Your parents probably will not want to hear that you can earn a comfortable living playing video games on the couch. However, this is precisely what could happen if you take a liking to esports. Professional esports gamers earn a lot of money for utilizing their skills in various tournaments. Some also score lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals with big-name brands.
If you are not a dab hand at playing esports, do not rule yourself out of the game just yet. In most states that have legalized online sports betting, you can also place wagers on esports.
Become a YouTuber
Thousands of young hopefuls who started a YouTube channel have turned it into a million-dollar business that provides them with a healthy income while allowing them to do what they love. Creating a YouTube channel to document your sojourns would be a great place to start if you enjoy traveling.
Once your viewership numbers go up, advertisers will approach you to sign deals. Alternatively, sponsors could offer to pay for your travels, provided you return the favor with free advertising.
There are YouTube channels for just about anything. Yours will be a success if it is unique, fresh, and offers an interesting perspective that will grab and maintain viewers’ attention.
Online sports betting
Sports Betting Sites have gained an increased share of the gambling market since COVID-19. Casinos and other sportsbook operators had to shutter their storefronts. Despite things returning to some semblance of normality, many people remain reluctant to place their bets in person. For most, it is because betting anywhere at any time is highly convenient.
If you plan to get rich from sports betting, check all emotions at the door when placing bets. People who place wagers out of team loyalty or for sentimental reasons seldom enjoy the same success as those that study statistics, past performance, and the odds offered.
