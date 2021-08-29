- Tax Filing Mistakes That Could Cost You Dearly (8/24/21)
How Too Much Time Indoors is Making Kids Aggressive and Intolerant
The events of these last 17 months have meant that many kids have spent a lot of time indoors and are isolated from others. While it may keep them safe from a Covid-19 infection, it negatively affects their social development.
Consequently, many children are displaying different behavior than what they did pre-pandemic. Aggressive behavior and shows of intolerance or a lack of acceptance of others are on the increase. Here is why:
Social anxiety
As the world begins reopening and attempting to return to a semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy, parents are searchingoutlet malls near me to take their kids out shopping. However, this can become a nightmare for some children experiencing social anxiety after so long in isolation. Parents need to start reintroducing regular activities, such as trips to a mall they find on Mall Near Me’s directory.
With the scary stories about people contracting Covid in public spaces, many children’s aggressive behavior masks anxiety about being exposed to the virus. They become so nervous about social settings, including school, or visiting a shopping center, that they pretend to be ill or misbehave so they will not have to go. While it is understandable given what they have experienced, it cannot go on unabated.
Living in a virtual world
After being confined to their homes for so long, many children have relied on the virtual world for entertainment. This includes playing video games for much longer than they typically would. While video games have a place in today’s world, including educational and recreation factors, they should not be the only way children spend their time.
Many games include a high degree of violence, reducing a child’s perception of the value of human life. Prolonged exposure to these stimuli becomes apparent in a child’s interactionswith others IRL (in real life). Parents should ensure that their children do not lose touch with reality despite the hours they spend online, reminding them that there is a life beyond a virtual one.
Isolation
Too much time indoors on their own is not good for a child’s psychological well-being. The lack of interaction with peers makes their social skills rusty, becoming apparent when they do not appear to know how to treat others with respect and tolerance. However, much like riding a bike, kids do not forget how to socialize once they get back into the swing of things.
Playing outdoors with other children their age teaches children many life skills, including decision-making, problem-solving, and resisting peer pressure. These skills will be advantageous during their adult years when confronted with challenges in the workplace or their personal lives.
Disassociation from nature
While most kids know aboutconserving their environment and protecting resources, too few of them spend enough time in nature to truly appreciate why it is necessary. Spending time outdoors, in parks and wildlife preserves gives them a chance to interact with nature and understand its importance for the planet’s continued existence.
Spending time communing with the natural world is an essential stress reliever. Despite parents thinking their children’s lives are easy, being a kid in the 21st century is challenging. Constantly bombarded with messages about what they should look and feel like, growing up is a tough journey.
Physical health
Too much time indoors has led to many children’s physical health showing signs of deterioration. Instances of obesity and its potential related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, are on the increase.
Physical health conditions have mental health implications and can lead to conditions like depression. Many children act out with aggression when depressed, and spending too much time indoors could worsen the situation.
