Role of Tree Diagrams in Making Brainstorming Sessions Effective
Sometimes typical techniques of brainstorming can hit a roadblock. Developing new ideas may be challenging and so it is important to brainstorm using tree diagrams. A tree diagram can be used to break down top-level team goals into several levels of specific and detailed actions that should be done to attain a goal.
It can make brainstorming effective when broken down into many levels. By seeing the multiple tasks and processes, teams can easily and quickly connect to the task requirements.
Mind mapping
Mind maps can organize and visualize information and allow the team leaders to capture the free flow of ideas during brainstorming. Therefore, they can quickly understand the relationships between various sets of information useful in solving problems.
Mind maps are excellent tools for breaking down and analyzing ideas. As brainstorming continues around a topic, the leaders can add branches to link ideas to the center and include details in the form of links, images, and symbols.
A great way of using mind maps for visual problem solving is by gaining expertise in improving processes. If you wish to be effective during brainstorming sessions, Six Sigma training from 6Sigma.us is an excellent option.
The training program is headed by Peter Peterka, a leading consultant experienced as a certified Master Black Belt performer in the industry with a Master's degree in statistics. The certification course will allow you to develop process maps, charts, and control plans to enhance the effectiveness of brainstorming sessions in your organization.
Identifying the root causes of problems
Identifying the root causes of problems can be done in various ways. However, the virtual nature of a tree diagram can be more effective. Issues such as reduced market share, unsatisfied customers, and poor product or service quality call for the need to identify the root causes.
The only way to address a problem is by identifying its root cause. The tree diagrams can be used to carry out the Root Cause Analysis (RCA) as a problem-solving approach that begins with identifying the cause of a problem. The diagrams can effectively help business leaders list down the problems and ask themselves why the problems occurred and take it as a first step to look for the best solutions.
Developing processes and filling gaps with flowcharts
Filling gaps is about identifying the current situation in a business and finding out what needs to be done to get to another point. A flow chart can map the process steps to quickly fill the gaps during brainstorming sessions.
Gap filling starts with identifying the business goals and allowing teams to devise step-by-step procedures towards achieving the goals. A flow chart can be used to align the identified steps and map the ultimate process.
Various interrogation lines, questions, and queries can form the flowchart's sinews when the diagram is used during the brainstorming sessions. The various idea aspects in the form of propositions or suggestions can be interrogated when used intelligently in a visual form.
Reverse brainstorming
Fishbone tree diagrams can be used in reverse brainstorming where instead of looking for solutions, the focus is on achieving the opposite results of the expectations. The fishbone diagrams are used to identify the causes of a problem and are useful in brainstorming sessions.
This requires noting down the problem and asking the team how to cause that problem or worsen it. The reverse solutions developed by the teams are listed and then flipped.
On every fishbone, the real problem fixes are written down and the diagram is used to analyze the situation and develop a plan. Fishbone diagrams can give structure to thoughts during brainstorming and encourage the participation of the team members in problem-solving.
