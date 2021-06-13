The Easiest DIY Home Renovation Tasks You Can Do Anytime

*Menu
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Posted Sunday, June 13, 2021

Home renovation increases the value of your home but major renovations cost a lot of money. However, there are many home renovation tasks you can DIY and save a considerable amount of money.

Some DIY tasks like painting and power washing your home exteriors will not cost you a lot of money, yet they will add value to your home in a big way. You need to have the right tools for the task and avail yourself for a few days to accomplish the work.

Repaint your exterior wall

Repainted exterior walls will give your home a new look but the task might not be fitting for everyone. If you don’t mind the smell of the paint, getting dirty, and staining your casual clothes, you will save money if you choose DIY painting.

You must consider that you will require a long ladder to be able to paint just below the gutters. If you are afraid of heights or concerned with your safety, call Rainscape Roofing Contractors to help you with the painting.

The Kansas City roofer is an expert in roofing and also in painting your home interiors and exteriors. They will do the task professionally and give your house a new look.

Cleanup and fix the gutters

Leaves and debris often get into gutters and prevent the smooth flow of water. If they are left unattended, rainwater can overflow and damage the walls of your home. You only need a few hours in a weekend to clean up the gutters and replace the old and broken pieces.

Do landscaping

Your garden requires good maintenance and hiring someone to do the landscaping or to clean the existing one can be costly. With a pair of gumboots, a rake, and a few other tools, your garden can be beautiful again.

Cleanup the roof

A lot of debris settles on the roof and some can stay on your roof for many years. You might get small tree branches, very many leaves, dust, small stones and so on. If you have some experience working on the roof, you can clean the roof and save money.

Due to the dangers involved when doing tasks on the roof, you might want to consider looking for the best roofing companies to help you.

Upgrade the bathroom floor

Flooring your bathroom is a simple task which you can DIY in a single day. Choose the best flooring color and start the work early so that you finish before the dark sets in. Knowledge of flooring basics might help.

Stain or repaint your kitchen cabinets

It might be time to finally repaint your kitchen cabinets and you can save a lot of money if you DIY. Remove everything in the cabinets and mix your colors correctly. Clean the cabinets to remove dirt and grease and you will be ready to begin the work.

Power wash the exteriors

Your house walls might look dirty due to dust and if you pressure wash them, they will appear as though you just repainted them. The driveway and walkway also require power washing once in a while and the tiles might look new.

Install window treatments

Your home windows might already have old-fashioned blinds and you might want to replace them with modern drapes, shutters, or wooden blinds. Buy the right sizes for your windows and choose the best quality.

Install ceiling fans

Ceiling fans can help save energy and can be used to cool the house instead of air conditioners. Because they are cheap to buy and consume less energy, you will save on electricity.

