- How to Develop a Sharp Mind (6/3/21)
- The Pros and Cons of Living in a Beachside House (6/1/21)
- Take your Journalism Career to New Heights (6/1/21)
- How Vehicle Wraps Benefit Your Small Local Business (5/24/21)
- Great Marketing Ideas You Can Pick up from Sports (5/20/21)
- How a Loving Person Makes Your Life Easier and Happier (5/19/21)
- Adventure Activities for Your Team after a Long and Tiring Project (5/17/21)
Five Top Qualities to Look for in A Dating Profile
Technology has taken the dating world by storm and for many people, this is the best thing ever. Not too long ago, dating apps were frowned upon and you only heard about the bad experiences people had when meeting someone online.
Those days are over and more and more people are turning to tech to find their soulmates. Here are the top five qualities that you need to look for in a guy’s dating profile.
They do not mince words
In today’s passive-aggressive world where everyone is too afraid to step on toes or shrug off the things that bother them, it takes some getting used to, to hear the blunt truth. This is not to say that the guy should be unemotional and steamroll over you.
Instead, it is this honesty that will allow you to always know where you stand. There is no guesswork to do. When the guy is into you, he will let you know in no uncertain terms. He might tell you the hard truth sometimes as well, but in the long run, this is what will make the relationship last.
There should be a balance
Some guys are super one-dimensional and are fixated on a narrow field. Their lives are either consumed by their jobs or their success or their hobbies. This leaves very little space or time for a meaningful relationship.
The guys you need to be on the lookout for are the ones who have some balance in their lives. It is easy to pick this up from their profiles when you don’t see the same pictures or interests of the same nature the whole time. These are the guys who will be more willing to try new things and create new interests with someone else.
They should not be too serious
Let us be honest. Life is serious enough and way too short to spend with someone who cannot laugh at himself from time to time.
Guys who are not afraid to let other people see their failures are confident in who they are and know that mistakes are the things we learn the most from. When the mistake is the cause for some embarrassment and they are willing to share in this embarrassment, you know that good times are around the corner.
He knows how to share his time
Many guys find it hard to share their time with their significant others. There is still a lot of selfishness and an unwillingness to sacrifice their time for other people. Relationships are hard work and require a lot of time to be successful.
If a guy is not willing to bend his schedule to make time for his significant other, the relationship is bound to fail. After all, what is the point of being in a relationship if you cannot share your experiences?
The type of man he is
According to https://eq.irisdating.com/sigma-males/, there are three main types of men. Alphas, Betas, and the newly categorized Sigma males. If stability and security are what you are looking for, then you need to look out for the Sigma males. They are the quiet yet confident ones - the guys who are gentle but at the same time exude masculinity.
The difference between sigmas and alphas is that the sigmas know who they are and do not need to prove it to anyone. They are the guys sitting at the end of the bar, minding their own business and not looking to score a date. They are in touch with their feelings and can be vulnerable when needs be.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.