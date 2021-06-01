- Take your Journalism Career to New Heights (6/1/21)
The Pros and Cons of Living in a Beachside House
Beachfront living has some amazing advantages, such as stunning views, fresher air, a healthier lifestyle and great resale value. These advantages tend to outweigh the disadvantages, which include high maintenance costs and unpredictable weather.
Sand in your house and too many tourists can be annoying when living in a beachside house. Before you pack up and move to the seaside, here are some pros and cons to consider.
Pro: Sea views Con: Unpredictable weather
Seeing the ocean through your windows is a major benefit of living in a beachside house. You can wake up to the sound of waves crashing on the shore and drink a cup of coffee on your porch while you watch the sunrise. In the evening you can drink a glass of wine while watching the sun set over the ocean.
The disadvantage is that the closer you live to the ocean, the more you may experience unpredictable weather conditions in the form of heavy rains, storms and floods. When water damages your home, the damage continues to escalate the longer your possessions remain wet and health risks increase with water damage. Water Mold Fire Restoration’s professionals can help with water damage restoration.
Pro: High resale value Con: high maintenance costs
Houses located at the seaside, especially those with a sea view, are generally more expensive than houses in other locations. Neighborhoods near the beach are often considered prime locations. There is a good chance you can flip your seaside property whenever you want to and you may even consider renting out a portion of your home for extra income. If you want to travel for a while, it will probably be easy to rent out your home.
Unfortunately, living near the sea means your maintenance costs will be higher due to the combination of humidity and a salty sea breeze. This can cause corrosion that affects the exterior and interior of your home. Car maintenance can be a huge issue and you will need to protect your car from sand, sand, and dampness.
Pro: Healthy lifestyle Con: Too many tourists
The fresh air and vitamin D are great for your health and walking on the beach is likely to be one of your favorite activities. You can participate in so many water activities when you live close to the beach, such as surfing, kite surfing, paddleboarding or kayaking.
There’s no need to pack your car and find parking if you want to have a daily swim. More exercise equals a happier and healthier mind and body. When you have the beach to yourself outside of tourist season, it can be blissful.
However, beaches can become very crowded in the summer months. If you enjoy some extra excitement, you may enjoy the tourist season but if you want to enjoy your own private corner of the beach, you may be disappointed.
Dealing with crowded streets, no parking, and random cars blocking your driveway is no fun. You are also likely to experience a lack of privacy if you’re in a tourist hotspot.
Pro: Playing in the sand Con: Sand in your living space
If you have children, one of their favorite activities will be playing in the sand. You can keep them entertained for endless hours by building sandcastles. Even if you don’t have children, there is nothing more relaxing than spending the day basking on the beach and enjoying the sun.
What you have to accept is that no matter how many times you wipe your furniture, sweep the floors or vacuum your carpets, the sand will always get into your home. Cleaning your home multiple times on a windy day can become really annoying.
