What Helps the Japanese People to Remain Fit for Life
Apart from sumo wrestlers, you are going to have a hard time finding a Japanese person that is not in shape. Not only are they in good shape, but they also age graciously.
Many people have wondered about how they do it, but the answer lies in their diet and how they conduct their daily lives. So what helps them remain fit and in shape for so long?
Starting the day right
Japanese green tea is an ancient beverage that the Japanese people have been consuming for centuries. However, green tea is but the tip of the iceberg. For Japanese people, preparing a pot of tea is like a ritual, and only the finest ingredients are used to brew a pot.
At topictea.com, you can read up on all the different variants of tea and their benefits. As soon as you start delving into the benefits and the variety of teas, it becomes clear why the Japanese people have such healthy bodies.
A culture of movement
When you ask whether a Japanese person goes to the gym, the chances are that they will look at you funny. Not because they do not understand the question, but rather because they do not see the need for a gym.
Walking is part of the Japanese culture and everything is geared towards walking. The average person in Japan takes between 6000 and 9000 steps a day. Their cities are geared towards walking with low-cost public transport and clever city design.
Most families do not even own a car. Whatever they do, they walk. Whether they go to work, to the movies, or do their shopping, they tend to walk everywhere. This allows them to burn much more calories than the average westerner.
Snack times and meals
When it comes to meals and eating habits, there are not many nations that are as disciplined in their habits as the Japanese. They apply the same philosophy to food as they do with anything else that they do.
Quality is more important than quantity, which is why they tend to eat smaller portions of food, but the nutritional value is on the next level. When a person reaches adulthood, they also do not snack as often as in western cultures.
On the rare occasion that they do sack, it is also always healthy, like seaweed, onigiri, or rice crackers. Not even their sweets and treats are as sugar-filled as the rest of the world. For them, it is all about balance and sweet is only one of the flavors in the mix.
Keeping an eye on body temperature
The Japanese believe that many digestive problems arise due to body temperature regulation. They believe that a warm belly keeps the digestive system running smoothly. They do not take this belief lightly, which is why bathtime is always followed by a warm soak in a bath.
They also frequently visit hot springs to soak up all the nutrients of the water. All the soaking in warm water reduces stress, relaxes muscles and relieves pain. This, in turn, causes the Japanese people to stay healthy and able to move more frequently.
A focus on sanitation
If you walk around the streets of Japan, you will never see any papers lying around or festering pools of water where disease can break out. They are extremely clean and take pride in their cleanliness.
Not only does their constant cleaning regimes keep the germs at bay it also keeps them moving and active. Whenever someone is ill, they wear facemasks to protect the people around them. This means that fewer people get infected when a bug's doing the rounds.
