Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Tips on Transitioning from a Regular House to a Tiny Cabin

Posted Monday, April 12, 2021, at 7:12 PM

When you’ve lived in a regular house for many years, shifting to a tiny house can be overwhelming. Many people who made such a change struggled in the first few months to get comfortable with the small space.

However, the benefits of living in a tiny house are plenty and there are some ways to make the transitions smoother. Based on the knowledge of others who made this transition, here are five tips on transitioning from a regular house to a tiny house.

Analyze your finances

Tiny houses are cheaper, but the cost of making them space-efficient depends on how much you’re willing to spend. Complex designs and structures will require money. If you wish to have a simplistic house, avoid any such attractions altogether.

Analyzing your finances can help you determine how much you have to spend on the house and house much you’d be able to save. Moreover, based on the first few months of living in your tiny cabin, analyze your bill amounts and if it’s convenient for you. If it isn’t, then find ways to reduce your consumption.

Use the Marie Kondo method

Decluttering while moving from a regular house into a tiny cabin is a must. More space allows us to keep and hoard more things. Upon shifting to a tiny cabin, you will have to let go of many items that you own. One of the best ways to efficiently go about it is the Marie Kondo method.

Stuff all your items in different boxes. For the first week or month, retrieve items from the box when you find the need for them. Slowly, you’ll reach a point where you’d have all your essentials out of the box. Rummage through the items in the box and have one last look for valuables before you throw them out.

Reduce your reliance on electrical appliances

Regular houses have ample space for you to keep a variety of different electrical appliances. However, tiny cabins don’t provide space for that luxury. You will have to reduce the number of electrical appliances to only those that are absolutely essential. Eliminating the reliance on electrical appliances will make your house more energy-saving, eco-friendly, and spacious.

Appliances such as toasters, dishwashers, and dryers must be removed and essentials like refrigerators and radiators should be kept. If you intend on retaining your electrical appliances, you will have to make design changes to be able to fit them, which would require more funds so ensure you make your decisions wisely.

Take time to design your house

Designing your tiny house is slightly different when compared to regular houses. The small space provided cannot be used inefficiently. Each square foot must be designed to provide the most amount of space and output. You could either find a designer to help you or do it yourself by referring to the many ideas available on the Internet.

You could find several ideas on besttinycabins.com that can help make your house comfier and more space-efficient. You could even use the in-depth guide there to learn about prefab tiny cabins and choose one for yourself in under $20k.

Talk to more tiny house owners

Gaining insight from other tiny house owners can be really helpful. They may have mistakes of their own and could provide you with a lot of great advice. You can find forums and groups online or simply find any tiny house owners in your area.

You should even consider visiting some of their houses and learn about the changes they made to make their space more convenient for them. Also, try to learn and understand the difficulties of living in a tiny cabin and how you can reduce or eliminate them. You can even visit social media websites like Pinterest and YouTube to learn about more ways to make your transition hassle-free.

