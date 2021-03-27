- 5 Things That Can Hinder Your Education Plans When You Have a Full-Time Job (3/23/21)
Trending Veteran Self-Employment Ideas
Veterans make great entrepreneurs as they possess many of the skills they need in the business world, such as leadership, discipline, ability to work in a team, problem-solving skills and the ability to make swift decisions in challenging circumstances. They may want to update their educational qualifications but they can do this online while getting a business off the ground.
Become a franchise owner
As a veteran, opting for a franchise opportunity allows you to invest in a well-established business where you receive the support and guidance you need. You don’t need to start from scratch.
Thanks to tried and tested strategies provided by the parent brand, the systems and strategies are already in place and you can focus on business management. You may need to lay out quite a decent sum for a good opportunity, but you can find franchise plans that offer discounts for military veterans.
Doing an MBA online at Carroll University could give veterans a broad perspective and help them understand how all aspects of a business interlock to create success. Carroll University is a military-friendly university and veterans can find out more about how to take advantage of their military benefits and get assistance to meet their goals.
Start a business in the fitness industry
Military personnel go through rigorous training on a regular basis to have the necessary endurance and stamina. When veterans return home, they can use this experience to train others and help them develop the discipline and willpower they need to reach their goals.
The fitness industry is booming and provides various options for self-employment. Veterans could start an outdoor bootcamp. This year many gym owners moved classes to local parks and in the future, it’s likely that a hybrid mix of online and offline fitness activities will continue. Veterans could host regular online fitness routines and decide to get involved in health and wellness coaching.
Become a government contractor
The US government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the world. By law, it has to give three percent or more of its contracts and subcontracts to small businesses owned by service-disabled veterans. Becoming a government contractor is a good option for veterans with experience in the technical field, such as network security, engineering or IT.
The government contracts out a huge amount of logistics, transportation, live support, administrative and medical work. Working in these fields in the military for many years means that veterans have expertise, insights and relationships to bring. A course on government contracting can get veterans started and these are offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Open a retail shop
Starting a retail business can work for veterans who want to sell products with a military theme. This is a good option for veterans who excel in areas like sales, marketing and supply chain management.
Other military personnel will be drawn to buy products or support companies that reinforce their identity and civilians may want to show their support for veterans by buying from their shops. It may also give veterans the opportunity to give back by donating a portion of their profits to military charities.
Start a security business
Whether veterans have seen physical combat or have cybersecurity training, starting a business in the security sector is a good option. Those who have been in combat know the physical challenges that come with the territory, which can be invaluable when starting a security business.
They can train security guards and supply them to companies looking for guards trained by ex-military personnel. Cybersecurity is a hot topic today and veterans with specific cybersecurity training have the skills to start an in-demand business in the digital realm.
