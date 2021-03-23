- Celebrations From Around the World You Can Enjoy with Friends (3/9/21)
5 Things That Can Hinder Your Education Plans When You Have a Full-Time Job
The online learning options and flexibility have made it possible for people to pursue education regardless of other commitments. You get into the job market, and the next thing you think of is how to advance education and grow your career.
Pursuing educational goals when you have a full-time job can be exciting and challenging at the same time. Here are some of the reasons that may hinder your education plans when you have a full-time job.
Difficulty in maintaining flexibility
The flexibility of education programs and work are important aspects in balancing the two endeavors. In some cases, the employer may not understand that you may have academic demands that may interrupt your work schedule. It may also be difficult to find a learning program that can accommodate the work requirements.
You may find a boss who does not allow you to shuffle some working time to attend classes. In this case, you should discuss the study plans with your bosses earlier to avoid any future frustrations. Look for institutions that provide worker-friendly programs including online, evening, or weekend classes.
Balancing energy and attention
Trying to achieve education and work goals can be challenging. You may compromise your education plans as a result of focusing more on your work. In some cases, you may carry some work home and take time to complete it instead of working on your assignments.
A full-time job and studying at the same time requires deep planning to create the perfect work-study balance. Putting a lot of energy and attention into your work may make you tired and unable to focus on your studies. You can overcome this challenge by enrolling in an online course with Straigherline to conveniently prepare you for a college degree.
Visit straighterline.com for details on how you can get an affordable monthly membership for an ACE credit recommended online college. Straighterline offers convenient and affordable courses with free online tutoring and has a network of more than 130+ partner schools.
Crunch time conflicts
It may be difficult to balance the accumulation of job tasks and the study schedule. For instance, you may be required to stay up late to work on an essay, the deadline of which may coincide with a work report you are required to present in the office the next day. You cannot control work schedule and class schedule at your own will, no matter how hard you try.
What makes work-school balance challenging is the accumulation of routine responsibilities at the workplace or school rather than the big events. It can be hard to digest readings and complete assignments and also keep track of work-related activities. An inability to cope with the two may hinder education plans.
Poor communication
Meeting work and learning goals requires effective communication. Balancing studies with a full-time job may leave you feeling overwhelmed and unable to effectively engage your managers and professors.
If your managers and professors are not on the same page, they may not understand what you are going through regarding the workload. Failing to maintain open communication with close friends and family may also affect your studies.
Time management challenges
Time management is a critical aspect of achieving educational goals, especially when you are working. You have no control over job schedules or classwork. In some cases, you may fail to prepare a to-do list for both classwork and the job. That is why you may fail to complete important tasks.
As a result of getting overwhelmed, there may be a tendency not to set personal goals. You fail to define where you want to be after completing your studies. Failing to set goals may make you feel less motivated and this may make you waste time. You may not manage priorities, resources, and time.
