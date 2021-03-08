How a Dogs Digestive System Signals Its Health Levels

- Important Things to Plan Before Buying a Dog (3/1/21)
How a Dogs Digestive System Signals Its Health Levels
A healthy dog will eat food, extract what it needs in the form of nutrients, and excrete substances that weren’t digested or used. Antibiotics, inappropriate food or treats, high-stress levels or an overload of toxins can all be detrimental to the digestive process.
Dog digestive issues are one of the most common reasons for taking a dog to a veterinarian. You will notice various signs that indicate digestive problems in your dog, some of which are more serious than others.
When should you be worried?
If your dog has a few bouts of diarrhea, refuses to eat for a day or two or pukes a few times, there is usually no need to worry as these are natural ways to detoxify.
The time to start worrying is if the vomiting or diarrhea becomes severe and persists for more than eight hours or so, the stools are bloody or your dog has a fever. If this happens, you need to consult a veterinarian.
Yak bones or chews have become a popular treat for dogs. These hard treats are made from cow and yak milk. The bones or chews can help to clear away plaque and food debris to keep your dog’s teeth healthy.
However, a small piece can come off, get lodged in the throat and cause your dog to choke. If your dog ate yak bone, OurFitPets.com gives you the perfect advice on what to do.
Diarrhea or constipation
Diarrhea is a common indicator that your dog has digestive problems, usually involving the small and/or large intestine. The stool will be more liquid than solid and may contain some mucus. If it is a large intestinal issue, your dog could pass small volumes frequently. Diarrhea can have many different causes, including the inability to properly digest food.
Constipation is another sign of digestive problems and there could be a number of reasons for it. If a dog is constipated, the stools are hard and dry and they will have infrequent bowel movements. They may also strain when they try to do a bowel movement.
Vomiting or regurgitation
Regurgitation is passive and can happen soon after swallowing. Your dog will bring up undigested food. Dogs with regurgitation problems experience difficulty when swallowing and may show pain.
Nausea and hyper-salivation are usually followed by vomiting, which is a reflex action. Food and liquids are brought up and some food may be partially digested. Vomiting or regurgitation may indicate stomach or broader intestinal tract issues.
There may be a problem with transport of food from the esophagus to the stomach. Vomiting is usually due to inflammation of the lining of the stomach or intestines caused by infection.
Changes to appearance and behavior
Digestive issues mean that your dog is unable to absorb all the nutrients the body needs. This can show in a brittle coat and weight loss. The color, consistency and frequency of feces can be a sign of digestive issues. For instance, black tarry feces could be a sign of bleeding in the small intestine or stomach.
If your dog has no appetite, abdominal discomfort or flatulence, it could be a sign of small intestinal problems. Abdominal bloating can result from an accumulation of gas, usually due to reduced activity of the muscles that move food through the digestive tract.
If you pay attention to your dog’s eating habits and bowel movements, you will soon get to know what’s normal and be able to recognize when digestive health is suffering. If you suspect your dog is suffering from a digestive disorder, speak to your local veterinarian to find out about treatments that may be able to help.
