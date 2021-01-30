*Menu
Career Advice
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
5 Benefits of Staying Hydrated

Posted Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 2:43 PM

There isn’t a doubt about it: water is the best way to keep ourselves hydrated. Water has zero calories, provides elasticity to your skin, and hydrates your muscles. Water is life, and now it’s literally everywhere. In order to maintain our organs active, it’s important to consume lots of fluids daily.

How much water should you drink daily? Health experts recommend eight-ounce glasses a day, which equals about 2 liters. Water serves a number of essential functions to keep us all going.

  1. Keeps your throat and lips moist

Water is most beneficial for preventing our mouth to dry and dehydration. Dry mouth and dehydration can cause bad breath or an odd taste in the mouth. This can eventually lead to cavities. Having enough fluids in your body will produce enough saliva so you won’t feel your mouth dry all the time. Thus, increase your water intake now! However, avoid consuming tap water, as this can be hard on your organs. A water softener might be a good solution to ensure you drink fresh water all the time. Just search for a water softener price and cost guide and make some comparisons.

  1. Promotes cardiovascular health

Dehydration comes with a lot of other difficulties, including lowering your blood levels. Therefore, your heart must pump harder to get enough oxygen to your cells. It’s the reason why you walk up stairs or exercise much more difficult – because your body doesn’t receive enough fluids. Drinking 2 liters of water daily will improve cardiovascular health.

  1. Helps muscles and joints work better

If you keep yourself well-hydrated, the water inside your body will hydrate your muscles, providing adequate nutrients, so you perform better. Lack of hydration, over time, will take a toll on your health, leading to chronic health conditions. Since the body needs constant fluid resources, it means that you should sip water throughout the day to stay ahead of your hydration needs.

  1. Keeps your body cool

If you spend most of your time in hot temperatures, you probably feel thirsty most of the time. But it’s a normal response from your body, which asks for hydration. When your body gets too warm, it means that you should cool it off. When you start to sweat, you help cool your whole body. However, excessive sweating leads to dehydration. Drinking water can help you refill the fluids your body lost through sweating. Ensure that you drink plenty of water in times of hot weather, or you may become too dehydrated, which can lead to serious heart problems.

  1. Keeps skin elastic

If you don’t drink water, you become severely dehydrated, which makes your skin dull and less elastic. It’s not about dry skin, which is the result of using harsh products on the skin. Drinking water can keep your body hydrated and maintain your skin’s elasticity. Those who drink lots of water are less likely to experience too many signs of aging.

