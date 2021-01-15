- Making the 50-30-30 Budget Work for You (1/11/21)1
- Handling the 52-Week Savings Challenge Like A Pro (1/9/21)1
- The Best MMORPGs Coming Out in 2021 (12/30/20)
- The Road to Global Economy Recovery in 2021 (12/30/20)
- Medical Malpractice Cases During Covid-19 (12/21/20)
- Five Benefits of Boating as a Hobby (12/17/20)
- 5 Tips to Decide What Car You Need (12/16/20)
Devising an Effective Strategy to Retain Your E-commerce Customers
Every business has to devise an effective strategy to retain its e-commerce customers because failing to do so can see a significant drop in sales. On-time deliveries are linked to customer retention and any delays in delivery will negatively affect even loyal customers.
Time is of the essence with a fulfillment company
In any area of life where you are battling, you need to reach out to someone for help. And so it is in business. If you’re unable to manage reliable, on-time deliveries, what’s stopping you from getting help from a trusted fulfillment company?
There is nothing backward about Red Stag Fulfillment – they make use of modern technology to streamline a company’s delivery services. They make things simple too – charging month to month as opposed to long-term contracts.
Red Stag is a company that has an unusual policy when it comes to dealing with damaged or missing shipments – they rectify their errors by paying $50 above the wholesale cost of the item. They believe that customers, from the time an item is logged in, need to receive their goods within 48 hours. To know more about the services from Red Stag, click here.
Loyalty programs
Outdated it may be, but we’re living in a time when people are longing for things just to be simple as they once were. Customer loyalty programs are still a good way to keep customers loyal to your offerings.
Yes, there are variations with different loyalty programs but generally, points earned are redeemed for other rewards. Some effective loyalty programs include the likes of cash-back offers, reward points, special deals and discounts and more.
These loyalty programs that offer something of value are a proven incentive to encourage customers to choose your offerings over that of your competitors.
Keep customers informed
Not every customer knows about your products. If you are offering a new product, you want to inform your customers about it by creating content on your website that explains something about how it works.
When customers know more about the product, they will likely buy again as they feel you care enough about them to explain new products to them that can help their lives become simpler or better. Explain the product details in a simple, casual manner. This can be done by means of a blog or a video tutorial.
Cultivate good customer relationships
Yes, every business does want new customers, but once you have these new customers, you have to retain them. Advertising, for instance, will be required to convince new consumers to try your offerings. If your products are good, existing clients will refer your business to others.
There may be some people working in your company who detest customers. Their rude handling of customers proves this. It is why if your company wants to retain customers, it will need to cultivate customer relationship management or CRM as it is known.
It means that every part of the company is trained to embrace positive customer experiences and put them into practice. In fact, a CRM mentality is a must in today’s competitive market.
Newsletters
You may think that nobody could bother with reading a newsletter, after all, who has the time? But if a customer is passionate about your offerings, they want to know more. The newsletter needs to be short and dynamic to make an impact – not long and boring.
Alert customers to events happening in your business, tell them about new products that can make their lives easier, tell them about the competition you’re offering that can help them win a weekend away.
Contact loyal customers and invite them to write a story about how your company and its products have changed their lives for the better. Exciting and fascinating newsletters have the means to make customers feel like they belong to a family and that if they are going to spend money, it will be with you.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.