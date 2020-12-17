- 5 Tips to Decide What Car You Need (12/16/20)
Five Benefits of Boating as a Hobby
Being on a boat in the open air, the sun on your skin and the wind in your hair… Sounds like a poem, doesn’t it? There is a lot to be said about boating; it’s a great outdoor adventure, with loads of fun, sun and a break from our cell phones and computers, or any other device that eats up hours or our time during the day.
As long as you wear a life jacket and sunscreen, you should be safe on the decks of your chosen vessel.
Captain of your own vessel
Obviously, we can’t all afford to own a boat, but they are available to rent for a few hours at a time. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the local etiquette safety protocols. You can do a course on safety by logging onto the ilearntoboat website, where for a small fee, you can attain your boaters license in Missouri, which includes all aspects of safety.
Once you have accomplished this, you will literally be the captain of your own vessel. Now you can head out onto the water with confidence and a newfound sense of control of your own destiny, so to speak. What could be more fun?
Vitamin D
The modern lifestyle does not lend itself to many outdoor activities; we tend to spend our days holed up in the offices or working at home, in a classroom for hours. With the current virus being the buzzword in our daily lives, it is important to note that a study has shown that up to 80% of virus patients are Vitamin D deficient.
Sunlight assists the body in the absorption of Vitamin D, so being outdoors on a boat is a great way of getting plenty of sunlight. Ensure you take in sufficient Vitamin D in your diet, then head out onto the water to let the sunlight do the rest.
Fresh air
The benefits of breathing good, clean air are undeniable. We spend all our days in air conditioned offices or apartments. We rarely venture out and, even when we do, it’s to run errands in the city air or to train at the air conditioned gym. Imagine being on a boat in the fresh, crisp air of the great outdoors.
There is something so unique about outdoor activities as they produce a special type of weariness at the end of the day that induces deeper and more restful sleep.
A great workout
Whether you choose to kayak, a rowboat, or you prefer to rent a sailboat for a few hours, you are in for a great workout. Kayaking is more labor-intensive since the boat is propelled forward by the person(s) paddling, whereas sailing involves quite a lot of balancing on the ever-moving deck.
There is also a lot of physical work involved in controlling the sails; the boom must be adjusted regularly to make the most of the wind and to adjust your direction accordingly. Whichever boat you choose, you will be tired but happy at the end of the day.
In touch with nature
If you are lucky enough to live near the ocean, you might just experience the privilege of witnessing dolphins, Orcas or Marlin in their natural habitat. Dolphins have been known to seek out boats and “communicate” with the humans on board.
If you are brave enough: take goggles and a snorkel with you and dive into the blue depths to explore the world that exists just beneath the ocean’s surface.
Some adventurers' accounts include wonderful experiences of the glorious colors and the peacefulness that exists only in the water. Remember, you wouldn’t get to experience that without a boat!
