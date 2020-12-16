- Removing Odors From Your Commercial Building (12/13/20)
5 Tips to Decide What Car You Need
There are so many great makes of car types available these days, it’s getting really hard to decide on the right one for you. You’ve seen the latest makes all making a grand appearance on television, and every web page you click on has a new car grabbing your attention. That leaves you in more of a quandary!
Get the loan first before heading for the dealer
A very sound piece of advice is to get a pre-approved loan before doing anything. Get to talk to Car Deal Expert and find out everything you need to know before making a purchase. The experts there will have your loan approved, even if you have black marks against your name.
Loan experts at cardealexpert.com will get you the best possible loan at the best price. This negates the effort of having to apply to tons of banks and loan houses, which will probably end in a mess. The company has a myriad range of great reviews and you’ll be happy too with the range of services provided.
A salesman sees you coming a mile away
A slick car dealer salesman can see you coming from far off. Are you bubbling with joy, waving notes around? Play your cards close to your chest otherwise, the salesman will take advantage of your situation.
If you have a trade-in, make sure you know what the car is worth before letting the dealer tell you what he thinks its worth. Let him have his say, and if he’s lowballing you, either haggle and get a better price or walk away.
Leave the add-ons for your insurance man
If the dealer tries to flog a whole pile of add-ons like insurance, gap cover and a host of other extras, say a polite “no,” take your keys, get in your car, and drive off. The dealer men will make out as if you’re crazy if you don’t take what they’re offering. That’s too bad so ignore them.
They will charge you an arm and leg for what they’re offering, and you can get the same products from a specialist at a whole lot less – that’s even if you want the products!
Think carefully about the loan that you take out
Many people are offering six and seven-year loans, which naturally a lot of people are grabbing because the monthly payments are lower. Aren’t you considering the interest on those loans and what you will ultimately end up paying? Most people are not, and they could end up paying twice what the car’s worth.
Rather consider the five-year loan. Okay, the monthly repayments will be slightly higher, but the car will still be in great condition at the end of five years and will still be worth a good deal when you come to trade it in for a newer model. And you’ll have saved a lot on interest!
Have you considered a good used car?
Your car expenses should set you back about 20% of your take-home pay, and that’s with gas, maintenance, and anything unforeseen. If taking a new car out on a five-year loan puts you in a bracket that leaves you in a precarious position, you should consider a good used car.
People seem to think there’s something “common” about buying a used car. Not at all.
Buy something that you can afford. There are a lot of cars just ending three-year leases which are in excellent condition. Do your homework and see what cars seem to go on running for ever and then make a sound decision. Avoid cars known for costly repairs.
