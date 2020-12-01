- How to Win Customer Loyalty with These 5 Phone Tips (11/27/20)
5 Fun Activities to Do When Stuck Inside
Whether you’re working from home or you’re self-isolating, there are lots of benefits to being at home. Lots of work-at-home jobs are super flexible, and with a flexible schedule, you can think up lots of fun activities for your personal side of things while at home and indoors.
Back to the books
Okay, so studying while you’re stuck indoors doesn’t sound the most exciting thing to do, but if you knew it would bring you a better job, more pay and more fulfillment, then you’ll find it incredibly rewarding.
Returning to your books later on in life takes courage and commitment. You wonder where the extra time is going to come from between the kids and responsibilities. To fit in study time, you may need to reshuffle your daily schedules a bit to get your Internet research in.
There is a wide range of online courses that teach you things from creative writing to business courses to It and computer courses to practical skills for a career in counseling or coaching.
Refresh your interiors
If you’re bored with your interiors and could do with a change of color and style, you can give a room an instant update. What awesome fun it can be moving furniture around, changing things around and giving the room an instant update.
Adding a jaunty coat of paint to a wall is the perfect way to revive a room. Even some new curtains and a few cushions can update a place’s entire appearance.
There are plenty of DIY guides online that take you through the entire process of updating a room. You may even want to try some wallpaper but you don’t want to make redecorating your home a costly affair and you can even reuse some existing items.
Meditation
This is another indoor activity that might not sound particularly fun and exciting, but when you see how you are taking control of your body’s healing process, meditation will become an enthralling must-do activity.
You begin to cast off stress, you become more mindful and you become aware of how you are accelerating healing.
It has such a positive impact on one’s mind and immune system that it becomes an exciting activity just to be able to see just how much more relaxed you can possibly get.
Sundowner picnic
With decorating one of the rooms in your place, why not have a sundowner picnic in the room? A warm evening and a cold cocktail, maybe it’s time you and your partner packed a cooler bag and basket full of all your favorites.
Throw a blanket on the floor with cushions and choose foods you can prepare ahead of time. You don’t want the evening to be all rushed.
Even if you’ve been watching your weight a bit, dessert should be included, and you shouldn’t bother about calories on this picnic night. Put on some soothing music and celebrate being alive, happy and thankful.
Pick a winner
If you’re stuck indoors, why not bring in something to get really excited about? Even for games or sports you’re not particularly interested in, just having a few bucks on the team you imagine could win, can have your heart palpitating with expectation.
With sports betting, it doesn’t have to take a big bet to get the fever-pitch excitement going, and a game you might have been a bit bored with can have you checking for results on your cell phone non-stop. Just don’t let your emotions get in the way of those trying to quietly get some reading done.
MyTopSportsbooks.com offers lots of unbiased reviews of different online sports betting sites for you to choose from. Do research on them and find the ones that offer sign-up bonuses, great customer services, easy banking as different wagering options.
