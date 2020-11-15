- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case
The highways that we drive in are extremely dangerous. Accidents happen all the time. While some accidents are minor, others can cause serious injury, leading to significant medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses.
Typically, car insurance should be able to take care of this. In cases where the accident isn’t your fault, the other party involved will pay up, presumably through their insurance as well.
However, it’s very common to see insurance companies try to negotiate their way out of paying a claim. After all, as long as these companies pay you the smallest amount of damages possible, the easier it will be for them to make money. You shouldn’t accept this. Compensation paid in form of claims must reflect the damages caused.
Although most claims are settled outside courts, it’s always important to ensure you have a legal option in case the insurance company tries to force you into a low settlement.
The great news is that there are some important steps you can take to ensure you get the highest possible claim in case of an accident.
-
Gather Evidence
As soon as you’re involved in an accident, call the police to the scene right away and help them document everything that happened.
The police report is the most important piece of evidence in any crash. More often than not, the report contains specific details that may help the insurance company determine the cause of the accident and who’s to blame.
In case you’re not significantly injured, you can get the contacts and names of eyewitnesses who were there when the accident happened.
This is how accident cases work with an attorney. The more documented evidence you have, the easier it will be to make your case for a maximum claim.
-
Go to the Hospital
The kind of injuries caused by an accident will also have a huge bearing on the damages you get. It’s, therefore, important to go to the hospital immediately after the accident.
The doctors will indicate in your medical report the injuries suffered, how serious they are, and the impact they could potentially have on your wellbeing.
Taking too long to seek treatment may lead the insurance company to assume that the injuries aren’t that severe. They will then use this against you when it comes to settlement negotiations.
-
Get a Lawyer
It’s hard to deal with insurance companies. I mean, these are large corporations with massive power. It can be intimidating for a single person to take them on.
But the situation will be much different if you have a good personal injury lawyer by your side. Remember these lawyers have been doing this for years. They know how insurance companies think and how they work.
This makes them better prepared to negotiate a deal that will be satisfactory to you. A lawyer will also help you navigate through the complex web of personal injury law.
It will help speed up the settlement process, allowing you to go back to your normal life.
