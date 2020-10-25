- Improve Your Online Reputation: Tips for College Applicants (10/24/20)
- Your Responsibilities as a Homeowner (10/21/20)
- Top 4 Privacy Tips for You and Your Business (10/20/20)
- Financing Your Startup: Where to Start (10/17/20)
- 5 Strategies to Promote a New Launch (10/14/20)
- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
- Simple Steps to Saving (10/6/20)
Tips for Heating and Cooling a Small Home
Every home needs a heating and cooling system irrespective of its size. There are numerous reasons you should consider investing in an HVAC system. First, excess humidity can result in damages to your belongings. There have been many reports of massive damages to homes for failing to recognize the importance of proper heating and cooling.
Also, humidity can attract unwanted guests into your home. According to some researchers, you can reduce pest infestations significantly by lowering the humidity level below 50%. Another important reason for proper heating and cooling is that excess humidity can cause toxicity in your home. If humidity is too low or high, it may cause harm to you and your family. Here are heating and cooling tips for you:
Choose the Right Unit Size
Heating and cooling systems are not all the same size. This means you can find a unit that works for your home. Many homeowners experience difficulties while trying to select the ideal system for their exact square footage. If it’s too big, your home will be overly humid, and you will notice an uncomfortable temperature throughout the day.
On the other hand, if it is too small, it means it will need to work overtime for your home to be comfortable. As a result, you will pay higher energy bills, and your unit will have a shorter lifespan. An HVAC expert can recommend the ideal size for your needs.
Fix Key Fixtures in Your Home
Heat loss occurs due to the temperature difference between the outside and inside of your property. Heat is also lost due to air exchange, which involves inward movement of cold air and outward movement of warm air.
In some cases, it may happen due to the direct emission of infrared energy from your house through the covering. For example, your property may lose heat due to poor insulation of the walls and ceilings or improper sealing of the doors. Some of the measures you can take include insulating the walls and installing new windows.
Your Ceiling Fans Can Help
If you acquire an energy-efficient heating and cooling system, you can easily forget about the ceiling fans. They may seem like little additions, but they can reduce your energy bills significantly. First, ensure the fan is turning in the right direction. It should push the air down.
This means you will feel a breeze when you stand under it. If you can’t feel the breeze, change the direction of the unit. When the ceiling is running, you can turn up the thermostat, which will allow you to save money on energy bills.
Ensure Routine HVAC Maintenance
Like any other equipment in your home, the heating and cooling system needs regular maintenance. Why is it necessary? First, you will enjoy better air quality. This is because an experienced technician can remove the debris and dust that may get stuck in your unit.
Additionally, if your HVAC is working properly, it means greater energy efficiency. Maintenance involves many tasks, including inspecting the coils, cleaning the blades, and other important parts.
Close the Curtain and Shades
On sunny days, opening the curtains and shades may feel great as you will allow more sunlight to stream in. In some cases, you may be tempted to leave them open all day long to enjoy more natural light. However, this may mean higher energy bills. The sun will bring a lot of heat, and the temperature will increase. You can prevent this by closing the window treatments during sunny days.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.