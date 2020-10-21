- Top 4 Privacy Tips for You and Your Business (10/20/20)
Your Responsibilities as a Homeowner
If you own a home, you know a house is a big commitment. You have a commitment to your town, your neighbors, and yourself to keep your property presentable. You likely have a commitment to the bank as well. When you rented, your landlord was responsible for this mess of responsibilities. As a homeowner, you inherit this mess as well as the house. Homeowners are expected to maintain the lawn, deal with pests, regularly maintain and repair the property, and pay for it.
Lawn Care
Lawns vary as much as houses. The amount of work you do to your yard depends on the size of the lawn and whether or not you have extensive landscaping duties. All yards require regular cutting, weed pulling, and litter control. Some yards are filled with shrubs, trees, and maybe a garden that also needs maintenance. Gutters need cleaned to avoid roof damage. You owe it to your community (and your house) to keep up with your lawn and any plant life that thrives (or dies) in your yard.
Pest Control
No one wants pests wandering around their homes. Some are just an annoyance, and others wreak havoc to the property itself. Termites, for instance, eat away at the structural wood of the house. If they are allowed to continue, termites can go so far as to eat away at your furniture. Rodents are notorious for chewing on insulation around electrical wiring, thereby increasing the likelihood of a fire. Homeowners must pay for everything to remove the pests and repair the damage they did while they were visiting. Regularly inspect your home for pests, so you know the moment they move in.
Routine Maintenance
Properties decrease in value when they are ignored and neglected. No matter the size of your property, every homeowner should do routine maintenance. Appliances like refrigerators, clothes washers, and water heaters are your responsibility. You will have to replace furnace filters, air conditioner filters, and circuit breakers. You must pay to resolve plumbing issues, and you'll probably need to pay to empty your septic tank on occasion. You'll also need to monitor your home for water damage, weather damage, and a whole host of safety hazards like a fire. You must maintain your property to keep it valuable, but you must also keep up with it to keep it standing.
Keep a Fund
You should have a fund ready to be put to good use. First of all, you'll have to pay your taxes. You might also have mortgage payments, and you'll definitely have to pay for any home repairs. Home maintenance and home repair can be costly, but cost is less when you take care of it right away. You can remove some of the burden when you make payments to a warranty provider. Home warranty companies in Missouri, Montana, Mississippi, Maine, and every state in between help you handle home repair costs. You must have a fund set aside to pay for your home, whatever that entails.
Conclusion
Owning your home is a big commitment. Homeowners must maintain the property. There's the lawn, extermination of pests, home maintenance, home repairs, taxes, and mortgage payments. Warranty providers can help remove some of the burdens, but it's ultimately your responsibility. You should know what to expect from owning your home and be willing to take on the challenge.
