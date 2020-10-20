- Financing Your Startup: Where to Start (10/17/20)
- 5 Strategies to Promote a New Launch (10/14/20)
- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
- Simple Steps to Saving (10/6/20)
- Social Media: The Most Essential Part of a Digital Marketing Strategy (10/4/20)
- 4 Things to Repair Before Selling a House (10/4/20)
- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
Top 4 Privacy Tips for You and Your Business
Thanks to the Internet, we’re sharing more information with one another than we’ve ever done before.
From social media posts to your browsing and search history being available for any entity to comb through, we’re all exposed to some degree through the data we share online, whether willingly or not.
All of this data has given birth to the gig economy, where data is king and arguably one of the most valuable resources in our world both on and offline.
This doesn’t mean the end of privacy, however, and there are ways that you can protect yourself.
Here are a few tips to help you get started so you can place a lock on your online data that only you can access.
Limit What You Share
One of the best pieces of advice you’ll ever get is to limit the amount of personal information that you share on the Internet.
Leave some things to yourself and avoid sharing everything on social media because sites like Facebook and Twitter continue to track you even when you’re on other sites.
That’s why it’s important to log out of your social media accounts before you continue browsing the Internet to reduce the amount of oversight and interference that you get from these platforms.
Use Only Secure Networks
Another way to reduce your exposure on the Internet and protect your privacy and data is to avoid the use of public Wi-Fi.
Yes, we know that freebies are nice but most public Wi-Fi sources just don’t have the security measures required to fully protect user information. They’re also often susceptible to things like data sniffing and information theft.
If possible, try to find secure Wi-Fi networks to keep your information safe. It’s better than nothing when using public Wi-Fi sources which can be convenient but dangerous.
Hide Your IP Address
While you can take proactive steps like refraining from sharing certain information to protect yourself on the Internet, there are certain things like your IP address that get shared regardless of these efforts.
The good news is that there are ways in which you can hide your IP address, such as using residential proxies.
You can also use Google’s Developer Tools to find the Googlebot and use it to browse the Internet in order to hide your user agent.
This is important because your IP address includes important information such as your location and other details that you wouldn’t want to get in the wrong hands.
Always Delete Cookies
Next, you want to delete the cookies collected when you browse the Internet. You have to do this regularly and meticulously if you care about your online privacy.
Keep in mind that your online activity is being tracked at every turn and one of the best ways to protect yourself from too much interference is to delete cookies to limit the amount of information available on you online.
Conclusion
We hope you’ll use these privacy tips because they’re accessible and easy for anyone to implement.
The best part is that they allow you to enjoy oodles of online privacy for little effort.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.