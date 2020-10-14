- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
- Simple Steps to Saving (10/6/20)
- Social Media: The Most Essential Part of a Digital Marketing Strategy (10/4/20)
- 4 Things to Repair Before Selling a House (10/4/20)
- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
- How to Keep Going After a Job Loss (9/28/20)
- Tips for Moving in 2020 (9/23/20)
5 Strategies to Promote a New Launch
Instagram is a very fast-growing platform and using it requires a clear understanding of what users want and what you want to accomplish. Here are five strategies to help you promote a new launch.
1. Know your goals
If your strategies are not goal-driven, you will waste time and money because you won’t know where to focus your efforts. Large brands, like Starbucks, use Instagram on a daily basis to promote brand awareness.
Others focus on growing their Instagram following because without a strong user base, businesses may struggle to get their posts seen and it becomes difficult to generate sales. Famoid shows you how to get Instagram views and get your message out there.
When you know your goals, this will give you more clarity on your target audience and what tactics to use. Your goals will also influence how you spend your money and your timeline.
2. Know your audience
Once you understand more about your followers, you can create inspiring content that appeals specifically to them. You can find out more about your audience by taking a look at Instagram’s analytics.
Combine the demographic data with your buyer personas. Add information you collect from some research of your competitors to see who follows them and what kind of posts they’re publishing.
Consumers today want to support brands that promote causes they believe in. Find out what causes your target audience supports and you can create an immediate connection with them. Airbnb, for example, ran a successful campaign promoting the idea that everyone is accepted that resonated with its followers.
3. Create the right type of content
Images put Instagram on the map. Images show customers how great your products are without making them feel pressured to buy. User-generated content and customer photos help to put products in a real-world setting and showing off snapshots of satisfied customers is one of the best ways to gain new ones.
Timelapse videos are insanely popular on Instagram and it is easy to put them together thanks to third-party apps.
No matter what types of content you choose to create, tracking their performance allows you to see what types create the most meaningful engagement.
4. Develop hashtags
A study found that posts with at least one hashtag got 70% more likes than those without hashtags. Every Instagram campaign needs the type of hashtag that will drive engagement and increase awareness for your brand. Hashtags do not just categorize content and allow it to be discovered, but they can help you to get more followers and expand your reach.
Keep hashtags short, simple, memorable and be clear about what they represent. One of the most effective ways to find suitable hashtags is to follow businesses and influencers who share your target audience and see which ones they are using.
Being as specific as possible with hashtags narrows down the pool of targeted consumers and makes it easier to build a highly engaged audience.
5. Promote through Influencers
Using influencers is still one of the most effective ways to promote on Instagram. When choosing influencers, you need to make sure they are influencers to your audience and that their content has high engagement levels. Influencers with most followers aren’t always the best choice.
Those with between 10k and 50k followers usually have more authentic interactions with their followers, higher engagement rates and their cost per post is less than bigger influencers.
Make sure an influencer is a fit for your brand and will promote it well. A sponsored post is probably the simplest way to go. Another common strategy is to have an influencer post relevant material on your brand’s account.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.