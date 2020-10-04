- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
4 Things to Repair Before Selling a House
When planning to sell your house, one thing you need to keep at the back of your mind is its value. Buyers are only interested in a valuable home that will give them a bang for the buck.
Home renovation is not a difficult task, and you can change its entire look by doing a few touches here and there. Below are the most common things to repair as you plan to list it for a quick sale.
The Bathroom
A tidy bathroom plays a crucial role in selling the home. It’s also one of the most expensive areas to remodel. Most home buyers want to see a neat and running bathroom and toilet. Ensure that the bathtubs and showers are functional, and all drains should have no clogs.
Repair faulty faucets and sinks to make it look better. The grout might have accumulated dirt over the years, and the tiles may be old or missing. Clean the grout and repair the tiles. If there are old wallpapers, consider painting the wall to make it brighter and neat. Make it appealing that the buyer won’t have a second thought.
Home Interior
Every part of your home interior contributes to the overall value of selling the home. The common places you need to do a few touches are the walls, ceiling, and flooring. Repair holes and dents and repaint the walls with a neutral color that compliments the interior finishes.
Clean the grout and repair cracked floor tiles. If the carpet is old, consider replacing it. Also, ensure all other rooms are neat look and appealing. Create space in the storage room and de-clutter the house, removing unnecessary items. Only live essential items that add value.
Change the lights with inviting lighting and energy-saving LED bulbs. It makes work easier for the potential buyer, knowing that they won’t incur much energy bills. Do not overlook natural lighting either. Replace the heavy curtains with lighter and brighter ones that easily reflect light in the home.
Home Exterior
As potential buyers come to inspect your home, the first place they look at is the home exterior. Clean the compound by clearing dirt and debris. Clear the lawn if the grass is tall to create a curb appeal.
Your backyard should be as neat as the front part of your home. Fix all damaged exterior doors and door handles. If you have sliding glass doors, ensure they are functional. Check the garage door, drainage systems and your homes’ foundation to ensure everything is in order.
The Kitchen
A spacious kitchen is one factor that can draw the attention of Very Fast Home Buyers. A place they can cook freely and comfortably. There are some minor repairs to help you upgrade your kitchen to a modern look.
- Appliances- Ensure your refrigerator, microwave, and other kitchenware are functional. If some are damaged, consider repairing them
- Cabinets- Check the cabinet doors and windows to ensure that they open and close smoothly. Fix the countertops and loose hinges. Replace all broken knobs and stuck drawer tracks with new and modern ones. Cabinets appear beautiful when painted. Get cool colors that match the kitchen architecture to get the best finishes.
- Sinks and faucets- Replace the broken faucets and damaged sinks and ensure that water is running freely. Check and ensure that the overflow drain is functional, and both hot and cold options are operational.
Final Thought
The total value of your home depends on the level of repairs. If you want to get more money from the sale, ensure you repair every part of your home. An unkempt home can be a nightmare when looking for a buyer. You want it off the market as soon as you do the listing. Therefore, invest time and a few dollars to get the best deal.
