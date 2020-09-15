- How is Gaming Different from Esports? (9/9/20)
Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business?
Before you start any business, you must have an idea or goal as to where your business is going. Having a clear idea about mission and vision allows the business to develop a strategic plan on how it will be run.
Therefore, strategic planning is important for your business as it is like a guide, directing your company and describing how you intend to achieve your goals.
A complete guideline
Strategic planning is a complete guideline about how your organization will run – a detailed explanation of your basic business idea. You will also want to know more or less what your expected turnover will be as well as your expected profits.
Strategic planning will also need to take into account, in the case of a startup business, where your initial funding will come from and also how the income you get will be used to grow your business. In other words, with planning, you can work out the best path for your business to take and how it will navigate the challenges it will come across.
Lean thinking – useful, simple products
With the manufacture of products, lean thinking is about developing products that can be of more help to consumers because of being a better quality, more simple too as to reduce wastage in the production and thus increase profits.
In fact, training courses for product and process development trains product development engineers to understand the Lean product development process and to implement Lean development in their organization.
Six Sigma course advisor, Peter Peterka, will show you how the Six Sigma techniques can improve production, how to identify risks and remove them.
Peter has developed lean six sigma deployment strategies for manufacturing and business process improvement, and getting a Six Sigma certification means as a leader in your business, you have a certain level of proficiency to ensure the quality of deliverables to customers.
Managing performance
With strategic planning, you can manage performance and also measure and track it. This will include communicating with staff to see how they are performing. Performance management contributes to a performance culture – where all employees agree to work together and be trained in skills that can take the organization forward.
Training courses for product and process development will address the practices of lean product development, which is focused on reducing waste. With lean six sigma deployment, you have the tools for process improvement, and companies are using this methodology to improve operational efficiencies.
Customer satisfaction
The Lean method is like Six sigma, as it puts emphasis on greater efficiency in all characteristics of operations. There is a focus on eliminating errors within processes as it looks out for those useless processes that just take up a lot of time, energy and resources.
Certainly, achieving Six Sigma Black Belt status can open the doors for promotion because you have the secret to working on- and changing your business for the better as it becomes more customer-focused. A person with these skills, together with a Six Sigma certification, is always sought after when applying for work.
It motivates
Without goals, no one in the business is working toward a purpose. A good manager, however, communicates the goals of the company to the team, encouraging them to all work together toward a single purpose. When employees understand where an organization is headed, they throw in their own skills and these skills help guide the company in the right direction.
True, trends in recruitment these days see people chopping and changing jobs far more. With this shift in labor, it is important to have a plan that is understood and continued throughout the company, even if the people who implemented the plan have left. So essentially, regardless of how many people leave and new ones replace them, there needs to be this understanding of where the company is headed.
