How to Keep Your Kids Entertained at Home
Schools are closed, events have been canceled and lockdown is challenging many parents to establish a new routine. You probably don’t miss the early morning rush and traveling in heavy traffic and you appreciate the opportunity to spend more time with your kids.
On the other hand, you may be feeling stressed about having to keep them entertained and engaged while trying to get your work done. Here are some creative ideas to keep your kids learning and having fun at the same time.
Create a daily activity calendar
A daily calendar is something you and your kids can create together and you can put it up somewhere everyone can see it. Your daily schedule can include meal times, playtime, exercise time, reading time etc. Kids are used to having a daily schedule and tend to feel more secure if they have one.
Set up a creation station
A creation station is a fancy name for a box filled with many items that would normally end up in your recycling bin, such as egg cartons, toilet rolls and empty cereal boxes.
It’s amazing how entertaining such a selection of such items can be for young children and how creative they can be with them. It doesn’t require too much supervision and they can exercise their imaginations.
A kid’s fun box
Proper Popcorn has some kid’s fun boxes. Head Chef, Adam Johnson, says, “The fun box contains two snack-sized bags of our delicious gourmet popcorn as well as candy, drinks and toys. You can choose from over 50 different flavors of our small batch craft popcorn and call our shop at (865) 214-7000 to personalize the candy and drinks.”
A fun box provides a unique way to reward your kids for good behavior or for any kind of achievement, such as making a creative artwork or solving a difficult math problem.
Make an obstacle course
All kids enjoy obstacle courses and they can provide many hours of entertainment. With only a little thought, you can figure out some type of obstacle course to help your kids with their gross motor development. For younger children, you can use boxes, duvet covers etc.
For older children, take it outside and use garden chairs, pieces of wood and anything else they have to move over, under or around. Get your children to time each other around the course and keep improving their time to make it more challenging.
Include your kids in some of your daily activities
Whenever you are doing some activity that’s not work-related, it’s the ideal time to include your children. Kids love helping out in the kitchen, for example, and you can get them to start helping you when you make lunch. You can also find many suitable baking ideas online to try out with your kids.
Exercising every day is important for both you and your kids. One way you can do it together is to put on any music and do some freestyle dancing together.
Be creative together
Some creative activities are really fun for you to do with your children when you have some time on hand.
Origami: This is an activity with some amazing results you can do with your children. All you need is some paper and you can follow free YouTube tutorials showing some easy techniques.
Growing: Some cotton wool and dried lentils or beans can provide a life lesson and the excitement of seeing something starts to grow. Pop them between sheets of cotton wool and sprinkle them with water every day to get them to sprout.
