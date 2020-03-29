- Natural Nutrients and Your Health (10/7/20)
Ways for Service Companies to enhance Consumer Experiences
Going out into the world and asking experts how service companies can make changes to enhance the consumer experience provided good answers. Service analysts, marketers, PR experts and many others within these industries gave us their feedback.
Read on to find out how the advice of top company leaders and their employers can change the way that you do business.
Global Six Sigma
Peter Peterka is the founder and CEO of this company. As a Data Scientist, Peter’s advice is to learn from mistakes. Learn quickly from customers who complain about an experience, and make changes to make them happy before you lose them.
If employee response to unhappy customers is not quick and effective, they will simply move on to spend their hard-earned money at a competitor business.
Use a Lean Six Sigma tool such as Kaizen to identify areas of improvement. Make the changes rapidly, and customer loyalty and retention will be greatly augmented.
As a continuous improvement tool, Kaizen is the ideal method to encourage employee buy-in to constantly enhance the way that they accomplish their tasks. Kaizen is also focused on cost reductions, while growing revenues. That is its entire purpose.
MSS Cleaning
Andrew Rohr is the owner and president of MSS Cleaning. He advocates the use of website technology to augment the customer’s experience. When the website is easy to use and navigate, the customer is immediately drawn to return to your site. Ease of use saves time with quotes, bookings and payments.
Customers want to save time and effort to spend on things that are more important to them. Good website technology helps them to achieve this aim.
When the website is well designed, making appointments and communicating with your business is quick and easy. Customer respect also involves how company employees present themselves. If employees arrive at appointments looking like professionals, they earn the customer’s respect.
When they behave in a friendly manner, they win the trust of the customer. After delivering an excellent quality service, customer loyalty is won – making for an all-round experience that the customer wants to repeat.
Parkin Consulting
Tim Parkin is the president of Parkin Consulting, and is an expert in customer acquisition and retention. As an expert in this field, he clearly knows what he is talking about when he states that the customer’s experience is even more focal when it takes place on their premises.
To achieve a customer experience that is beyond reproach, clear communication is essential. Be distinct in what the process of your service entails, and clarify what the customer can expect from you, and when. Step by step details are appreciated. The customer understands what to expect, and can arrange their life around your plan.
Clear up any questions or concerns the customer may have to send the message that you are a professional and that their needs are important. This is how you manage expectations effectively.
Do not deviate from your own plan unless you experience unforeseen issues. If this happens, communicate with your customers to make sure they understand the situation.
Taking responsibility for change prior to that happening is better than making apologies after the event. It speaks of accountability and professionalism, which promotes trust and loyalty. Always be honest and sincere with your customers. Treating them like valuable individuals who mean more to you than a quick buck is a sure way to make a lasting impression.
