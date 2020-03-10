- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
6 Great Outdoor Ideas for the Spring
With Spring just around the corner, it's time to gear up for Spring activities. Like most people, you likely burrowed inside during the winter. Now that Spring is almost here, you're likely itching to get outside and enjoy the sun and nature again. Here are a few ideas that you might want to consider trying out this Spring.
1. Hiking
While the water may be a little too cold still for kayaking and canoeing, you can always hike. Pick out your best pair of hiking boots and hit the trails. You'll likely spot a lot of wildlife as they come out from their winter slumber, too. Because Spring can sometimes still have chilly temperatures, you likely won't find as many people on the trail either. This is a great time to enjoy some of the hiking trail views on your own.
2. Bird Watching
If you've never tried bird watching before, then this Spring may be the time to try the hobby out. Grab a good pair of birdwatching binoculars, so you can be sure that you can identify each species that you spot. Birds are especially active during the Spring while they build their nests and care for their young.
You may discover a few species that you've never seen before.
3. Gardening
Spring is also a great time for gardening. Whether you've never gardened before or you have a garden that currently needs caring for, the Spring season is the best time to plant and add fertilizer to your garden. For those who want to make sure they have flowers in the Summer, then planting seeds early in Spring is a necessity.
It's also the best time to add things like fertilizer and mulch to ensure that the soil has plenty of nutrients for the plants.
4. Kite Flying
Spring also comes with a lot of storms and wind. That wind is perfect for kite flying. If you haven't flown a kite since you were a kid, then what are you waiting for? Whether you fly kites with your own kids or just do it on your own, the experience can be exhilarating and just a lot of fun. Take advantage of the high winds this Spring.
5. Go on a Picnic
What better way to embrace Spring than to go on a picnic? You can bring the entire family on this venture. Pack up tasty treats and a blanket, and you're ready to go. You don't even necessarily need to leave the house for a picnic either. If you want true convenience, you can just host a picnic in your backyard.
Having a picnic in Spring allows you to enjoy the warming weather, sun, and fully take in the new growth of plants and flowers.
6. Backyard Camping
If you have a tent, then you can also have a fun backyard camping adventure. Simply put your tent in the backyard and enjoy a day and night fully engrossed with nature--with all the benefits of having your own bathroom nearby. Those with children will have a wild time camping in the safety of their own yard.
Get Outside
Spring is a breath of fresh air after a long winter. You should enjoy it by trying out some of these six outdoor ideas. Get back into nature this Spring.
