Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
How to Prepare Your Family for An Emergency

Posted Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:40 PM

As the leader of your family, you need to take steps to prepare your family for an emergency, and the following is a simple guide to help you do that.

Emergency Location

It is important to create a plan with your family that includes a meeting location. When the natural disaster is relatively small where maybe only your home was affected, the easiest thing to do is to just have everyone in your family meet at a neighbor's home.

This should be someone that you trust that can be involved in this plan of yours. For emergencies that are much larger, you are going to have to use a familiar building as the meeting place for your family. Choose something that everyone knows, like a nearby mall or school.

Medications and First-Aid

One thing you are going to have to work on is making sure you have a fully stocked first-aid kit. This kit cannot be purchased and forgotten. During the course of a lifetime, you might need to use this kit from time to time, and that means your supplies can get depleted.

Make it a point to always check on this kit to make sure everything is there and in good condition. You are also going to have to make sure you have all the medications that your family needs. This is more of a case by case suggestion, but it's an important one. You do not know if you'll have access to the pharmacy during an emergency.

Dealing With Food

Food could be scarce during an emergency, so you are going to have to address this as well. What you are going to have to do is purchase an emergency food supply that can feed you and your entire family.

Try to take into consideration how many people are in your family when you choose your supply. If you have four people in your family, then make sure the supply is ready to accommodate that many people. Try to make sure the food you choose for your family has as much variety as possible to ensure you get as many nutrients from these foods as possible.

Survival Skills

This may feel like a little too much, but it wouldn't hurt if you learn a few survival skills. You can start with something as simple as a CPR class. This could come in handy during an emergency because it could not only save members of your family but could even save others.

Furthermore, you should also consider learning how to hunt, forage, make fire, tie knots, and build things from scratch. These skills take some time to learn, but they could end up saving your life if you and your family are ever in an emergency situation.

Hopefully, you never have to use any of the suggestions mentioned here. Still, it doesn't hurt to be prepared because if you are ever in need, you are going to be more than happy to know that you can keep your family safe and get everyone through this.

