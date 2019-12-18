- 4 Things to Repair Before Selling a House (10/4/20)
5 Ways To Draw Customers Into Your Business
Competition is a normal part of business. Providing a quality product or service is almost always not enough to gain enough market share to become successful. It is for this reason that businesses undertake efforts to ensure that customer dollars are spent on their products and services and not on those of their competitors. Let’s look at some of the most common methods of attracting customers into one's business.
Strong Online Presence: A recent study showed that 85% of individuals use the internet as their primary means of searching for products and services they are wanting to purchase. Without some type of web presence, a business will not be included in internet search results, missing out on a massive amount of visibility.
A strong web presence also helps build brand loyalty and consumer trust, two qualities that keep customers returning. Building a quality website that offers both the professional appearance and functionality that one desires is not easy. There are a number of local web developers to choose from.
Identify Target Audience: Many businesses function without having outlined exactly what type of person is most likely to purchase one’s products or services. Being able to well define one’s target client requires quality market research. It is important to remember that not all consumer opinions are created equal. While most people are willing to give their opinion about a particular product or service, it does not mean they are going to purchase it. Getting the opinions and feedback from those who are most likely to purchase one’s product or services results in much better data.
Quality Digital Marketing Campaign: Customer targeting is one of the main differences between digital and traditional marketing. When a business uses digital marketing platforms such as Google AdSense, Bing, Facebook, and others, the platforms algorithms match users with advertisements they are most likely to find relevant. They do this, mostly, by using the browser data to determine recent search and browsing history.
Engage With The Community Through Social Media: This is especially true for businesses that cater to niche markets. Most niche markets are built around some type of community. Examples of this can be mountain biking, video games, or IT services. Having a social media page which one can use to engage with the community and customers is a great way to increase visibility and brand awareness, and ultimately draw more customers to one’s business.
Search Engine Optimize (SEO): All search engines use algorithms to determine which sites get displayed, and in what order when a user executes a search query. Being included in this search results requires modifying one’s website and content in such a way that these algorithms recognize it as an appropriate search result. Furthermore, how close to the top of the results list one’s site ranks is directly related to how much traffic it will receive; those sites which rank on the first page of Google receive a much greater amount of visits than those that do not.
SEO can be a complicated topic for the uninitiated. Luckily, many quality SEO firms, such as this Kansas City SEO Company, exist which help individuals optimize their site and receive more traffic.
