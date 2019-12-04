- Why is Strategic Planning Important for Your Business? (9/15/20)
5 tips to Make Clients Remember You
Certain businesses go beyond offering basic customer service and are able to make clients feel like VIPs. What secret formula do they use? There is nothing really that secret about it. Clients will remember you if you make them feel valued. Here are some tips on how to make them feel special.
Find the balance between giving them attention and being intrusive
If you bombard your online clients with calls and emails, they may feel completely overwhelmed. If they feel as though you’re pressuring them, this could cause you to lose their business.
It is often tricky to find the right balance between giving a client attention and becoming too pushy. It is really about letting them understand that you are there for them when they need you.
You need to be available and visible to make them feel valued, but not go overboard and be intrusive. Greet them by their names and make them understand that they are your top priority, not because you want something from them but because you care.
Communicate clearly
All your communications with clients should be as clear and authentic as possible. From the start you need to communicate that you are the kind of company they want to do business with, what you have to offer is better than your competitors and you have the experience they need.
Make sure that every single interaction is not just a good one but a great one. No matter how tired or busy you are, you need to give clients your full attention. You need to be able to understand them clearly and know that they understand you. Remember that dropping big words and technical terms can put them off.
Keeping your website up-to-date and making sure it’s easy to navigate is part of good communication.
Listen to their feedback
When you listen to your clients and collect information from them, you have more idea about what they like or dislike and you can create stronger relationships with them.
Making improvements based on their feedback helps you to not only to increase your ROI but really cater to their tastes. When they feel they are involved in shaping your business, they feel more loyal. You can also use the information you get from them to suggest new products or services that you know they will appreciate.
Provide the human touch
Everyone wants to feel special and a warm, human touch will make them feel that you value them and their business. Find out when they have birthdays or anniversaries and acknowledge these. If it works for your business, consider offering them special discounts.
People value the time you spend listening to their problems and helping them to solve them. If you have a toll free number, they can speak freely without cost for as long as they like so that you can really help them instead of brushing them off with a generic solution. Companies, such as Kall8, enable you to instantly activate your own toll free number.
Thank them for doing business with you
If you want to win the loyalty of your clients, you must be genuine and authentic. If you’re disingenuous, they will pick it up. One way to show that you truly value their support is to offer them a small gift card as a thank you. Custom Christmas gifts can also show your appreciation.
You could also have a list of clients who are very loyal to your business and host a special sale for them, or open your business during off-hours for a special VIP event.
When you put real effort into making your clients feel special, it often has amazing rewards for your business.
