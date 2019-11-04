- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
How to Get Your Ecommerce Store Noticed
You're ready to launch your new product range for the end-of-year shopping season. You spent hours uploading your products and optimizing their descriptions. However, what's your plan for marketing your store to the world?
Many e-commerce stores lay dormant in cyberspace, receiving less traffic than a shopping mall parking lot at 3 am. However, there are strategies you can implement to increase the traffic to your site and get your store some attention.
Dominate with SEO
SEO is the backbone of any e-commerce web store. Optimizing your site for search engines is the key to driving traffic. Every great marketing campaign starts with some research. Use Google analytics to identify top keywords in your niche and use them in creating your store's content.
Investing in AdWords is another good strategy to give your store some attention while your SEO campaign gets traction. After 6 to 9-months, you should start seeing results from your SEO efforts, and your store will begin ranking in search.
Launch a Referral Program
Why go to the effort of marketing when you can get other people to do it for you? Implementing a referral campaign is an excellent way to boost your online sales and grab some attention. Affiliate marketers are always on the lookout for new products to sell. If you have a quality product offering, then don't be shy about recruiting affiliates.
Affiliates require a commission for selling your product, and it could be anywhere from 2% to 40% of the total cost of the sale, depending on the product. Information products are ideal for affiliate promotions, and you can afford to award more commission on every purchase.
Marketing Funnels and Email Campaigns
Marketing funnels and email campaigns offer you automated solutions to keep your customers engaged with your e-commerce store and brand. Using systems like Clickfunnels pulls your customers through an automated system designed to get them to convert on your product offering.
Social Media and the Move to Video Content
Research shows that audiences online are gravitating toward video content. In a survey, 67% of respondents said they prefer to watch video ads than view images or read article content. Studies suggest that 80% of all internet traffic will be video ads by 2020.
More than 67% of online marketers say they make use of Facebook video ads for their product line. You can boost your engagement by running video ad campaigns, with studies showing video campaigns receive 135% more engagement than images.
The Final Word – Improve Your Customer Experience
Research shows that the last mile to your customer, or the delivery of the product to the customer, is the most crucial step of the sale. By working with a fulfillment company, you cut down delivery times and your logistics costs. Think about implementing a dropshipping, warehousing, or 3PL model into your e-commerce business today.
Building your brand and reputation online through fast delivery and efficient service is the best way to build brand loyalty. Focus on your customer service experience and never lose a customer again.
