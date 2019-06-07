- Social Media: The Most Essential Part of a Digital Marketing Strategy (10/4/20)
6 Cyber Security Tips that Anyone Can Apply
When it comes to cyber attacks, the most important thing you should know is that anyone can be a target. Unfortunately, many people choose to let their guard down because they think they don’t have anything of value on their electronic devices. There’s a good chance your personal information will be stolen if you don’t take necessary safety measures because you think something like this won’t happen to you. With that being said, here are some cyber security tips anyone can apply.
Choose a Strong Password
Forgetting a password is always a nerve-wracking experience. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t get lazy and start using words that are easy to remember. Ideally, you should make sure your passwords consist of random letters, symbols, and numbers. No matter how many different online accounts you have, each one should have a strong password. In case you don’t do this, a hacker who manages to hack into just one of your accounts will be able to access more of them. It’s also a good idea to consider using a password manager, which is essentially an application that will help store and manage different passwords.
Use Two-Factor Authentication
Although passwords are the standard method of online identification, there are also better options. For instance, two-factor authentication represents a service that allows you to gain access to an account only if you provide the correct password and an additional authentication method, which can be anything from a fingerprint to a personal identification number.
Install Antivirus Software
Some people refuse to install antivirus software because of popular conspiracy theories that suggest it actually creates viruses and other malware. However, if this was really going on the virus would infect the company’s own product, and people would notice. On top of that, if cyber security experts would analyze this harmful code, they would be able to trace its origins back to the company. Therefore, you shouldn’t worry about this.
Although antivirus software will help detect and remove viruses from your computer, you should avoid installing the first program you come across. It’s recommended you get a legitimate product from a known and trusted company.
Use a Virtual Private Network
A virtual private network (VPN) is a great way to shield your browsing activity. It represents a connection method that increases privacy and security to both public and private networks. Using a VPN will mask your location and encrypt your data. Keep in mind that you’ll have countless products to search from, which is why it’s recommended you do your research before making a purchase. Make sure you get a well-known service like ExpressVPN or IPVanish. In fact, you can check out the following article comparing ExpressVPN and IPVanish to help you choose the right service for you.
Back Up Your Data Regularly
If you experience a cyber attack, you may be locked out of your devices. This can be a huge problem in case you have a lot of important data on your computer, tablet or smartphone. With that being said, it’s a good idea to back up your data every week. By doing this, you won’t have to worry about losing it during a cyber attack. One option would be to do an offline backup on an external hard drive. However, you should also consider saving it on a cloud based service.
Safe Online Shopping
Online shopping is extremely convenient, and there is no reason why you shouldn’t do it. After all, it allows you do compare prices and order product from your bed. Nevertheless, it’s crucial you remain safe while doing this. For example, you should only order products from reputable websites that use technologies like Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) to encrypt data. In case you’re buying something from online marketplaces, make sure you get them only from sellers with excellent reviews.
