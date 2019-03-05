- The cost of selling your home (10/1/20)
Ways to Make Your Car More Fuel Efficient
If you own a car, you know the expense at the pump can really rack up and take a toll on your finances. Luckily, there are some things you can do to make your car more fuel efficient without upgrading to a brand-new vehicle.
#1 Go Easy On The Pedal
Lead foot? You better address that if you want to save money on gas. Even though your car might be capable of kicking it from 0-60 in under 10 seconds, that doesn’t mean you should do so.
The reasoning is simple, the faster you drive, the more drag your car has to go against and, therefore, the less fuel efficient it is.
#2 Use The Suggested Fuel
If you don’t have your owner’s manual, look online to see what type of fuel the manufacturer suggests--and use it. This will help keep your car running nicely and as efficiently as possible.
#3 Consider The Weight
If you’re using your car’s backseat as a storage unit, you might want to rethink that decision. The more weight your car is carrying around, the harder it has to work to get from Point A to Point B. That means less fuel efficiency. So, if you’re storing a lot in your car, consider cleaning it out.
Likewise, follow the “max weight limit” suggested by the manufacturer. They suggested it for a reason.
#4 Reduce Drag
Remember how more drag equals less efficiency? If you really want to up your fuel efficiency, you can do so little-by-little by removing the roof rack and other accessories that impact the aerodynamics of your vehicle.
#5 Check Tire Pressure
Again, pull out your owner’s manual to see what the suggested tire pressure is for your vehicle. Then, get your air pump and make sure the tires are properly filled. This in and of itself can help raise your fuel efficiency, and even improve the quality of your ride.
#6 Use The Right Motor Oil
Similar to taking the gasoline suggestion from the manufacturer, be sure you use the right motor oil too. Again, there’s a good reason for the manufacturer to have made all these suggestions. And, there’s good reason to follow them.
Doing so will not only improve fuel efficiency but will also help prolong the life of your car.
#7 Keep Your Tank Sealed
Overtime, the rubber seal around the fuel reservoir will breakdown. This allows air to get into your gas tank every time you fuel up. That equates to lower fuel efficiency. So, check the seal and replace it if it is worn out. Also, make sure you screw on the gas cap before you leave the pump.
#8 Don’t Idle
One of the best ways to improve fuel efficiency is to make sure you don’t spend a lot of time idling. While this is somewhat out of your control, you can do your best to turn off your car when stuck in traffic or sitting at a long light.
#9 Throw It Into High Gear
When possible, drive in the highest gear you can. But, make sure you aren’t putting undue stress on your engine by doing so. Also, remember that driving fast unnecessarily only cuts down on efficiency.
#10 Get A Tuner
Whether you need a tuner for 7.3 powerstroke or any other engine, a tuner can instantly help improve your fuel efficiency. It can increase your horsepower too and, overall, make your ride perform better.
