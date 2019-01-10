- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
How to Help Your Customer Find the Right Product for Their Needs
Customers have an overwhelming number of options available to them when shopping online, which can give them decision fatigue. When customers are presented with too many options and few ways to narrow down their options, they tend to make snap decisions or choose to deter their purchase entirely.
To help prevent choice overload, you can take steps to help your customers find the right products for their needs. Here’s how:
Buying Guides
Your blog can be a valuable resource for your customers and even help them find the right product for their needs. Write up a thorough buying a guide that takes your customers’ needs and desires into consideration.
The guide can include suggestions based on the intended use of the product, desired features, personal preferences and whatever other parameters that may be relevant to your products.
Recommendations
Recommendations are a great way to help your shoppers discover new products, and this is a feature used by small and large retailers alike.
Amazon does this in many ways. Its product pages have at least one “sponsored products related to this item” section, and they also offer recommendations based on other similar products customers purchased.
Recommendations can be created based on customer data. Let's say that you sold nursing scrubs online. You may use your customer’s page view history, prior searches and wish list data to recommend Grey’s Anatomy uniforms or another brand that fits the mold.
By providing recommendations, you also boost your upselling potential by offering complementary products and accessories.
Today’s customers expect a personalized shopping experience, so it’s important to leverage customer data to provide accurate, relevant suggestions to your customers.
Quizzes
As it turns out, people love personal quizzes. They drive social media traffic, and they help customers find the right product for their own personal needs.
Quizzes direct your shoppers right to the products that fit their interests, preferences and personalities.
To maximize the benefits and effectiveness of quizzes, they should be quick and concise. When done properly, quizzes can increase sales by 30%.
Live Chat
A live chat feature can improve customer service, but it can also help customers find the right product for their needs. While live chat features are helpful, it’s important to make them authentic and helpful. Customers don’t want to feel like they’re talking to a robot.
Make sure that your live chat is available during the hours you say they’re available. If customers expect to be able to chat and are prompted to send an email instead, you may lose that customer for good.
Be sure to greet customers, and when you do provide recommendations, make sure those items are in stock.
Online Reviews
Reviews are arguably the most popular way for consumers to find products. Shoppers may have an idea of what they want, but reviews will help them narrow down their options and ultimately choose the right product for their needs.
Keep in mind that consumers do not blindly trust online reviews. Yes, 78% of consumers regularly read reviews and 87% say “star ratings” are important, but only 13% of buyers actually believe that reviews are reliable.
To gain the trust of shoppers, be transparent and open about the methods you use to combat fake reviews, like machine learning and artificial intelligence. Flag reviews that aren’t left by verified customers and respond to reviews when possible.
