5 Ways Businesses Promote for the Holidays
The holiday season is the busiest time of year for most businesses – especially in retail. But it can be hard to stand out in the crowd and attract customers when all of your competitors are vying for their attention.
Here are five ways businesses are attracting customers and promoting for the holidays.
1. Sales, Sales, Sales
The simplest – and still one of the most effective – ways to increase sales during the holidays is to offer discounts and promotions. Today’s customers expect businesses to offer sales and special promotions during the holiday season.
Popular holiday sales include:
-
12 days of Christmas: Offer different discounts or products for sale each day in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.
-
BOGO: “Buy one, get one” deals are always a hit, and they encourage customers to spend more.
Businesses typically decide which products will be discounted well in advance of the season. Discounts are great, but they can’t eat too much into the business’ profits.
2. Contests and Giveaways
Giveaways and contests get people talking about a brand. They like, share and promote content to improve their chances of winning or to spread the word about the promotion.
Many businesses also offer free gifts when customers spend a certain dollar amount in their store.
Hosting the giveaway on social media will help promote the brand and expand its reach. Those who enter the contest will be more likely to check out the company and make a purchase either now or in the future.
3. Online Advertisements
‘Tis the season for advertising. Most businesses ramp up their advertising efforts during the holiday season, and that includes online search and social media advertisements.
Businesses can place these advertisements manually, or they can hire an SEO company to do it for them. If the budget allows, hiring a professional is the best option. SEO companies will also work to improve local search optimization to drive more traffic – both online and in stores.
4. Email Marketing
Email marketing is more important than ever during the holiday season. Many businesses leverage their email lists to create gift guides and promote special deals to loyal customers. Gift guides are especially effective at promoting a brand, and they can be targeted to specific budgets, personal preferences and types.
Businesses also use their lists to promote special incentives, such as free shipping or discounts when customers spend a certain amount of money on their purchases.
5. Stay Active on Social Media
Businesses are more active during the holiday season than other times of year. From sales promotions to helpful gift tips and other festive topics, social media provides a platform for businesses to expand their reach during this busy season.
The key to success is to vary posts by offering both valuable information and promotional advertisements.
Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and even YouTube are popular social networks businesses use during the shopping season.
Businesses have many options when it comes to holiday promotions, but these five tactics tend to be the most successful. Just bringing a little holiday cheer into your marketing strategies can make a world of difference in your sales volume.
