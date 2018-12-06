*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
Career Advice
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
Recent posts
Archives

8 Effective Ways to Build a Strong Brand Identity

Posted Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 2:27 PM

Building a powerful brand image does not take a single step. It is a long-term process that involves a series of steps. Creating a brand that people will love and resonate with takes time, effort, and money. Here are eight effective ways to build a strong brand identity:

1. Brand Definition
You need to come up with a clear brand vision before developing a powerful brand imaging. This will aid you in becoming the strongest proponent of your product, seeping your confidence into all your content. Consumers normally react to this kind of powerful presence. Brand confidence generates security in the customers as they invest in your business and it also establishes you as an authority in your field. Therefore, you need to establish the exact purpose and boundaries of your brand before designing the rest of the brand image. After defining the brand image, you can come up with the name, logo, and tagline.

2. Brand Name
The name of your company is one of the most significant aspects impacting the image of your brand. It can enable your consumers to know exactly what you do or intrigue them by being obscure. Either way, the name of your brand will define you for your company’s duration.

3. Logo
Be keen on the design of the company logo. A logo is not just an image. It signifies the way consumers will see your brand in the coming years. It is very easy to ruin your logo or mistakenly miscommunicate with your choice of font or color. Be sure to seek professional web design assistance when coming up with this primary component of the identity of our brand. These professionals can offer advice and tips to save you the stress of reworking a logo that keeps on failing.

4. Tagline
You have to create the key message of your company. This will be the slogan and tagline that reminds your consumers about your business. Create a tagline that is relevant to your core business and appealing to your consumers. Take hints from your best taglines or go through the most successful taglines. The key to the creation of an attractive tagline is to be precise and succinct. Keep it short and pick your words wisely.

5. Color Scheme
A fresh startup can develop a brand identity that fits the clients through the use of a conscious color scheme. The color of your brand generates a particular feeling in the audience after they see it. Capitalize on the color theory of web design to correctly establish your brand identity, whether you are using a peaceful or exciting angle. If you are targeting a particular gender, use the colors that resonate with that gender.

6. Consistency
Consistency is an essential way to craft the image of your brand successfully. Changing your brand identity can create confusion in consumers and make them feel that the business could adjust at any time. Because consumers want security in the investments they make in your company, this kind of volatility is bad for business. After coming up with a solid brand image and logo, don’t change it. You can then update content according to industry trends, but maintain the same core to create brand loyalty.

7. SEO
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an excellent way to improve the ranking of your company on search engines such as Google. To make a significant impact on primary audiences, you must rank well for certain key phrases and keywords. This will generate more traffic for your business website as well as other digital assets.

8. Social Media
Social media is an essential tool for sharing important information relevant to your industry and interacting with influencers and customers in your field. A powerful social media presence can essentially increase the traffic to your website and enhance your brand image with both current and prospective clients. According to Philip Singleton of Kansas City Web Design, “People search Google for products and services, but they turn to social media sites for the additional social proof they need to make a purchase decision.”

Conclusion
Whether you are a small business or a large company, having a robust brand identity is crucial to the success of your business. It is important in ensuring consumers are loyal to your brand such that an emergence of a competitor offering competitive prices will not hurt your business.

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog