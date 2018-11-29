- How to Keep Going After a Job Loss (9/28/20)
6 Ways Mentally Strong People Deal With Stress
At some point in life, everyone must experience stressful situations. Stress reduces the overall quality of life and if not addressed early, can lead to unwanted outcomes such as depression, anxiety and even heart diseases. However, despite the numerous risks associated with stress, most of us fail to handle stress in the right manner, or as mentally strong people would. Below are six proven ways mentally strong people deal with stress.
1. They always remain optimistic
In as much as mentally strong people maintain a realistic perspective, they always look to find hope in moments of difficulty. To overcome a stressful situation, you will need to look for the positives no matter the severity of the situations. Mentally strong people always hope for optimistic outcomes in difficult situations. However, it is important to maintain a balance between optimism and realism. Despite maintaining hope that a situation will change, ensure you remain conscious of the effects associated with the difficulty.
2. They acknowledge that stress is a part of life
For mentally strong people, stress is just but another phase of life. Maintaining a positive attitude is crucial to overcoming difficult situations. By deciding to stay focused despite encountering challenges, mentally strong people allow themselves to recover easily from stressful situations. Failure to recognize that stress is a constant part of life reduces one`s ability to respond effectively to stressful or challenging moments in life. Eventually, once you are mentally prepared to face challenges at some point in life, you will be capable of going through difficult phases without crumbling or feeling overwhelmed by stress.
3. They always know when to seek help
People respond differently to stress. However, mentally strong people always understand their limits. A petty situation to you might be stressful for another person. As a result, it is necessary to understand triggers that may lead to stressful situations. If not appropriately addressed, triggers can lead to depression and anxiety. Mentally strong people do not hesitate to seek professional assistance when incapable of handling difficult situations. Once you understand your triggers, it will be possible to avoid stress enhancing activities or situations.
4. They always keep problems or challenges in perspective
To avoid escalating minor problems, it is necessary to respond to challenges separately. A minor mishap in the morning should not ruin your entire day. Mentally strong people handle situations as they come. That is, they avoid linking one situation to another. Once you learn to separate issues and address difficulties as they arise, it will be possible to remain optimistic despite the severity of the problem. Mentally strong people always prefer to focus on positives as opposed to sulking in stress. Remind yourself of your achievements or small wins when faced with stressful or potentially challenging situations.
5. They always opt for positive coping techniques
In times of difficulties, it is easy to choose unhealthy coping styles. In fact, most people resort to unprogressive behaviors such as drug abuse, overeating, sex, and even shopping among other forms of addiction. On the other hand, mentally strong people understand the importance of overcoming problems as opposed to creating new ones. Despite the thrills associated with negative coping mechanisms, the thrills are usually temporal and do not help in solving the problem. Similar to mentally strong individuals, it is advisable to seek healthy coping mechanisms such as hiking, working out, therapy, reading or any other activity that helps ease stress.
6. They remain social
Sharing problems with friends or family is arguably the most effective stress-relieving technique. Mentally strong people always seek to communicate or talk about their problems with close friends. Communication is crucial in solving problems. Unfortunately, most people keep stressful issues to themselves with the hope of finding internal solutions. Isolating yourself will not help address the situation, instead, it will magnify the problem and increase emotions of failure and desperation. When it comes to handling stressful situations, mentally strong people always understand the importance of sharing with close friends or family.
