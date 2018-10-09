- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
7 Things to Do Before You Travel
Gearing up for the best trip of your life? Whether it's a vacation or a work-related trip, there's one guaranteed way to make sure you have the best time of your life: proper preparation.
Your Pre-Traveling Must-Dos
There's nothing quite like the rush one experiences right before a big trip. It's a unique blend of excitement, nervousness, and if you're unlucky, panic. We've all experienced the stress-inducing process of last-minute planning and prepping hours or minutes before an adventure is supposed to start. The best way to avoid all of this? Keep the following seven tips in mind to help better prepare you for an upcoming trip.
1. Get Insurance
Trying to save money? We get it. However, spending a little more for the extra protection of insurance is definitely worth it. Do what you can to avoid being in a desperate situation away from home by investing in insurance. Whether it's insurance for your baggage, airplane tickets or for your health, it pays to think ahead.
2. Cover Your Healthcare Bases
Too often, someone that is planning a trip to another country fails to make the proper healthcare arrangements. This includes any vaccinations that a particular country may require. Do your research well in advance so you have time to make an appointment with a doctor to get the vaccinations that you need.
Moreover, make sure you are prepared to stay in good health while you are traveling. Have a travel bag ready with daily vitamins to help your immune system stay strong as you travel.
3. Download Travel Apps
While you're still at home with great wi-fi, don't forget to download all the necessary travel apps. These are apps for offline maps, language translators, and exchanging currency. Without these apps handy, you'll find your travels to be much more challenging.
4. Have the Right Currency
Though you will likely be able to exchange your currency for that of the local kind, it will be at an extra cost. Avoid this by exchanging your currency prior to leaving for your trip. If you already have the right type of currency with you, you'll be able to get through basic transactions with ease.
5. Get Your Documents Together
When it comes to visas, passports, and the like, timing is everything. Don't wait until the last minute to get your important documents together. You'll want to give yourself a few months or more to file all your paperwork and apply for your documents in order to ensure you receive them in time for your trip.
6. Have Your Tech Ready
Is your charger prone to shorting out? Does your phone die after an hour or two? Take this into account before you travel. Stock up on the necessary tech while you're still local. You'll find the prices for the same tech to be much higher abroad than it is at home.
7. Keep an Eye on Travel Advisories and Warnings
Booking your adventure without checking for travel advisories is something you should never do. Travel advisories and warnings detail any potential issues that travelers may face when visiting a new country. By paying attention to these, you can avoid finding yourself in a difficult situation.
Make sure your next trips is your best one yet. Keep these seven tips in mind to make sure you are properly prepared for your next adventure.
