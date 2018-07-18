- 3 Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Car Accident Case (11/15/20)
- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
- A Complete Guide to Anonymous Proxies (11/7/20)
- Steps to Take After Recovering From a Business Loss (11/6/20)
- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
- Tips for Heating and Cooling a Small Home (10/25/20)
- Improve Your Online Reputation: Tips for College Applicants (10/24/20)
How to Lower Your Bills: 8 Ways to Save
Many people don’t have nearly any money left once they pay their bills and buy food for the month. If you can’t find a way to increase your earnings at the moment, then you should consider lowering your bills to save money. Although this may sound difficult, there are actually some very easy ways to decrease your monthly expenses.
Use Public Transportation
Using public transportation is one of the best ways to save money. Although getting into a car and driving to work or school definitely is the more convenient option, it won’t do you any favors if it leaves you broke at the end of each month. Keep in mind that by using public transportation, you won’t have to worry about car maintenance. On top of that, you won’t be paying for fuel.
Remember that driving a car means that you will constantly encounter countless expenses like paying for parking places, tolls, insurance, and registration. If you already have a vehicle then you should consider using it only in certain situations instead of getting behind the wheel every day. If you come to the conclusion that you don’t need it at all, then you can sell it to get money that you can invest in something else.
Prepare Meals at Home
Considering the prices at both restaurants and fast food places, it’s obvious that preparing your meals at home instead of eating out will save you money. Even though you may think that preparing your meals at home is a huge hassle, you can actually find countless easy recipes online that will take up only 10-15 minutes of your time. If you don’t feel like waking up earlier, then you can prepare meals for the whole week during the weekends and store them in the fridge.
Consider Finding Cheaper Housing
This might even be your single biggest expense. In case you’re renting, you should consider moving somewhere else or negotiating for cheaper rent. It’s important to note that most landlords have a hard time finding tenants in most places, so there’s a good chance they would be willing to offer you a lower price.
Cancel Your Gym Membership
Even though it may not seem like a big expense, there is no point in paying for it when you don’t have to. Instead of paying a gym membership, you can cycle, jog around the park, or do weight-lifting at home. You can even encourage your friends to cancel their subscriptions as well and organize training sessions with them.
Use LED Light Bulbs
Despite the fact that almost everyone is aware of the fact that LED light bulbs are the best option, many people still keep regular incandescent bulbs. However, you should avoid doing this if you want to lower your bills. Keep in mind that LED light bulbs can last up to 25 times longer than regular bulbs. On top of that, they use 75% less energy. Apart from switching to LED bulbs, there is also a bunch of other ways to reduce your electricity bill.
Look for Cheaper Entertainment Options
Instead of going out to eat or watch a movie, you can call your friends over or spend time outside. You can also look for free events in your town.
Buy Things Online
Buying things online is usually the cheaper option than buying items at the store. There are many advantages of buying online, such as saving time, getting free delivery, not having to carry what you bought, and most importantly avoiding distractions at the store that would otherwise make you buy things you don’t need.
Change Your Phone Contract
This might be another area where you are unconsciously overspending. You can lower your phone bills by canceling your contract and switching to pre-paid, so you can be in control of your phone bills at all times.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.