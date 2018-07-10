- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
8 Tips to Protect Your Company Computers From Danger
The computer technology age has been quite revolutionary for most businesses in the world today. However, as the benefits continue to accrue to businesses, so do the risks. Hacking of computers is the primary risk that most businesses fear. The risk of being hacked into has placed most businesses on the defensive in trying to put off hackers as much as possible. Here are 8 of the common tips that companies need to take into consideration in trying to prevent themselves from hackers.
Understand the risks involved
Hacking comes in many forms and versions. With the increase in computing technology, hackers do not need to be physically present and in touch with a computer to steal information. Remote-based hacking has put hackers on edge and increased their potency as far as gaining access to computer-stored information is concerned. The primary measure that companies need to undertake is to evaluate the nature of the risks that the company is exposed to. Both internal and external vulnerabilities would give a company an idea of the risks that they face, and thus prevent the risk of being cyber attacked.
Some of the common risks that companies face include having weak passwords protecting vital data, exposure to phishing emails, malware-based attacks among others. Other companies fall at risk for failing to run its online operations on appropriate dedicated proxy servers to mediate internet-computer communication.
Data encryption
Hackers look for sensible data which can be used to inflict some form of financial or malicious gain when used against the company. In addition to protecting valuable data with access control tools, companies should also use data encryption tools to ensure that hackers would not make sense of it. Encryption turns the data into an encoded form which cannot make valuable sense. Encryption should be used both in the storage and transmission processes of data handling.
Backing up data
Some hackers tend to maliciously manipulate data in a way that can cripple the operations of the affected company. To guard the company against such forms of damage on data integrity, it is important to always back up the company data for possible restoration in the event of a hack. When backing up data, companies ought to establish multiple backups in various diverse locations including the cloud and hard disks. Also, backups should be done frequently such as periodically as possible. To prevent risks of any loss of vital data, backups should be set to take place automatically.
Layered security and authentication
Securing company is the most basic defensive mechanism that a company should undertake. All information should be protected using multiple forms of security. The basic security measure should be passwords which should be as strong as possible using numerous character combinations. Also, passwords should be used in combination with biometric security systems. Security should be laid such that the most sensitive information is protected the most with combinations of authentication measures.
Use antivirus and antimalware programs
Some malware is spread through the use of external storage devices and data transfers. To protect corporate computers from such risks, it is important to ensure that all company computers are protected by the use of installable antivirus programs which scan and neutralize risks automatically. Antimalware programs are also effective in detecting and preventing possible online hacking and alerting the users for additional security measures to be implemented.
Remove auto fill and automatic password saving features
In addition to the safety measures, some precautionary measures such as eliminating auto fill should be eliminated. Auto-filled data gives hackers a chance to view sensitive customer data which is left in auto fill forms. All data input process should not be integrated with data entry cookies which remember credentials.
Update programs
As computer safety issues advance, antimalware security features and definitions of viruses also get updated regularly. To ensure that corporate computers keep pace with the risks, computer programs should be updated periodically. Such updates should be set to be undertaken automatically in order to prevent human errors such as forgetting.
Verify all file uploads on computers and web platforms
Most malware normally gains entry to the computer through data entry platforms such as file uploads. To prevent against such, all file uploads should not go straight to the data repository before verification and authentication to ensure that they are free of malware and viruses.
